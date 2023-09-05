Amlan Borgohain will be in Indian team for Asian Games: AFI President

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has revealed the good news for one of the top-rated Indian sprinters, Amlan Borgohain. The 25-year-old was left disappointed after not being added to the Indian delegation for the prestigious Asian Games initially. However, as per the recent development, AFI President Adille Sumariwalla revealed adding Amlan to the Indian team issued by the sports ministry.

It was not a good instance for Amlan Borgohain when his name was left out of the 65-member athletic unit set to take part in the Asian Games. The AFI president clarified that it was because the track and field athlete, who specializes in 100 and 200 meters, could not meet the standards set for qualification by the AFI.

Notably, this 65-member list of athletics makes the largest number of participants in the overall Indian team for the Asian Games.

The National Inter-State Championship in Bhubaneswar acted as a selection and evaluation event for the Asian Games. This Championship was slated in June and witnessed Amlan Borgohain clutching a coveted gold medal in the men's 200m race.

Although he secured top place on the podium, his performance, clocking at 20.71 seconds fell slightly short of the Asian Games qualification benchmark, set as 20.61 seconds.

Reason for adding Amlan Borgohain to the team remains unclear

After leaving him out of the contingent earlier, the reason for his selection remains unclarified as the President made no comment. However, the sprinters' fans are awaiting esteemed performances from him in the impending Hangzhou Games.

While talking to the Press Trust of India (PTI), Adille Sumariwalla said:

"Yes, he (Amlan Borgohain) is in the team. His name will be there in the new list."

It shall be noted that the Jorhat-born sprinter holds the national record of 20.52 seconds in the 200m category. Moreover, 10.25 seconds stands as his record in the 100m race.

As far as the track and field athletes' contributions in the last season of the Asian Games are concerned, they gathered a tally of 20 medals. The list included eight gold, nine silver, and three bronze out of an overall sum of 70 medals collected by the Indian partakers.