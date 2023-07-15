Ancy Sojan, Priti, Bal Kishan miss out on medals on the third day at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

The third day (July 14) of the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships being held in Bangkok, Thailand, was very exciting. Indian athletes tried their best to win medals for the country. However, some of them missed out on a podium finish.

In the women's long jump event, Ancy Sojan missed out on a medal at the Asian Athletics Championships. Her best effort of 6.41 meters could only take her to the fourth spot In the event. The gold medal went to the Japanese athlete, Sumire Hata, whose best-recorded jump was an impressive 6.97 meters.

The silver medal was clinched by Shaili Singh with a jump of 6.54 meters, while the Chinese jumper Zhong Jiawei, managed a 6.46m jump to win bronze.

It is noteworthy that, earlier this year, 22-year-old Ancy Sojan jumped 6.51 meters at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar. She would now aim to do well at the upcoming Asian Games.

Priti also finished fourth

In the women's 3000 meters steeplechase, Priti couldn't manage to secure a podium position. She took 9:48.50 to finish the race in the fourth position. In this event, Parul Chaudhary took home the gold medal, as she clocked 9:38.76 to finish the race.

The silver medal went to the Chinese runner Xu Shuangshuang, whose timing was 9:44.54, while bronze was clinched by Reimi Yoshimura of Japan.

Bal Kishan missed out on a medal too

On the second day at the Asian Athletics Championships, India missed one more medal. In the men's 3000 meters steeplechase, Bal Kishan missed a medal opportunity. He finished fourth with a timing of 8:46.98s. The gold medal in the event went to Japan's Ryoma Aoki, who clocked 8:34.91 to secure the top spot.

However, the Indian athletes would aim to increase the medal count of the country the next day. A lot more track and field action still awaits. The Indian contingent will get more medal opportunities in the coming days of the Asian Athletics Championships.