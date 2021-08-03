Annu Rani bows out after hitting below 55m at the Olympics 2021 javelin throw qualification round

Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani finished 14th and failed to qualify for the final after her unsuccessful third attempt of 54.04m at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday.

Annu Rani could only clear a distance of 50.35m in her first attempt. Though she managed to clear 53.19m with her next throw, it was still way below her personal best.

After her substandard performance in the first two attempts, Rani had to push herself to pull off a better throw in the third in order to book a place in the next round, but could not clear the qualification mark.

The qualification mark for the next round was set at 63m, with the top twelve athletes advancing to the finals.

Andrejczyk Maria of Poland topped the list of javein throwers with a best throw of 65.24m. Meanwhile, Australia's Mackenzie Little pulled off a career-best 62.37m to finish second. China's Lyu Huihui finished in third place with a throw of 61.99m.

Women's javelin throw

Apart from Annu, out of the 15 athletes, Sara Kolak also failed to qualify without registering a legal throw.

Annu Rani's previous records

Annu Rani is a national record holder. She achieved the feat with a 62.43m throw at the World Championships in Doha in 2019.

Later in 2021, Rani bettered her own national record. She improved her own throw and went on to achieve a distance of 63.24m, her best till date.

Annu Rani was also a bronze medallist at the 2014 Asian Games and won silver at the Asian Championships in 2019.

#Cheer4India#Tokyo2020



Annu Rani finishes her Qualification round with the final and highest throw of 54.04m finishing at 14th spot@IndiaSports@ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/G4UR2WIkVV — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 3, 2021

Unfortunately, with all three attempts under 55m, Annu Rani has made an exit from the Olympics in the qualification round, after managing only 50.35m, 53.19m and 54.04m (her best) in her three attempts.

A below par performance has cost Rani her position in the next round.

Also read: India in Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by SANJAY K K