Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji, and Kishore Jena set to play at 2023 National Open Athletics Championships

India's National Open Athletics Championships 2023 promises an electrifying talent showcase, featuring standout athletes from the Asian Games 2023. Annu Rani, the national record holder in women's javelin throw, headlines the event after clinching historic gold in Hangzhou with a phenomenal 62.92m throw. Her prowess is set to dominate the women's javelin throw in Bengaluru.

In the men's javelin throw, Kishore Jena, India's No. 2, arrives with silver from the Asian Games. Jena's commendable performance in Hangzhou, where he led Neeraj Chopra to the halfway stage, sets the stage for a gripping competition. Keep an eye on 23-year-old Sachin Yadav, who is entering the 80m club, providing stiff competition along with contenders Manu DP and Rohit Yadav.

Jyothi Yarraji, a silver medalist in the Asian Games 2023, is poised to dazzle in the 100-meter hurdles at the National Open Athletics Championships. Meanwhile, Rio 2016 Olympian Srabani Nanda will add sprinting excitement in the women's 100m and 200m dashes.

The event features former Asian champion Manpreet Kaur, 2023 Asian silver medalist Abha Khatua, and Asian Games gold medalist Swapna Barman. These athletes promise to elevate the competition to new heights.

Karthik Unnikrishnan, the former national champion in men's triple jump, and Juned Khan, the men's 20km race walk national champion, further enriched the talent pool at the Bengaluru meet.

Fans eagerly anticipate breathtaking performances and fierce rivalries as the curtains rise on the 62nd Open Nationals. The championships mark a continuation of India's athletic prowess post-Asian Games, providing a platform for emerging stars to shine and established athletes to cement their legacy.

Where to Watch the 2023 National Open Athletics Championship?

The eagerly anticipated National Open Athletics Championships 2023 are set to enthrall fans with five days of intense track and field action. The event will be exclusively live-streamed on the Athletic Federation of India’s official YouTube channel for enthusiasts looking to catch every thrilling moment.

This digital platform ensures global accessibility, allowing fans from all corners to witness the athletic prowess on display. Embarking on a journey of sporting excellence, the National Open Athletics Championships 2023 presents a meticulously curated schedule spanning five days, featuring an array of riveting events.

Commencing on October 11th, Wednesday, with the women’s hammer throw at 1:45 PM (IST), the action unfolds in a symphony of athleticism. Highlights include the men’s 10,000m and women’s 10,000m on the opening day, promising a captivating start.

As the event progresses, spectators can look forward to thrilling contests such as the men’s 110-meter hurdles, the women's javelin throw, and the climactic 4x400 mixed relay on October 15th, Sunday, at 5:00 PM (IST).