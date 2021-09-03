Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hails para-athletes, hopes javelin to become as popular as a cricket bat in India

The Indian contingent have given a superlative performance at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. With 13 medals to their name, the para-athletes have scripted history with their monumental achievements in Tokyo.

This brings a sense of immense pride to everyone hailing from India. Accomlishments like these do not ensue everyday but the last two months have been the biggest in terms of sports in India.

Four Indian para-athletes, including gold medallist Sumit Antil, touched down in India on Friday. Several fans, officials and media members welcomed them at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in Delhi.

Enchanted by their achievements, sports minister Anurag Thakur along with other minsters felicitated the para-athletes. Gold medallist Javelin thrower Sumit Antil, three-time Paralympic medallist Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya (silver) and Sharad Kumar, who won bronze in the high jump event, were honored by Anurag Thakur and others.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur interacted with four medalists and lauded their sheer brilliance on the field.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hails the para athletes

2021 has been a preeminent year for sports in India; with success in the Olympics as well as the Paralympics. One sport that grabs the nation's attention is the 'Javelin throw'. It has been raining medals for the team javelin.

From Neeraj Chopra winning gold at the Olympics to Sumit Antil shattering the world record thrice in five attempts to win gold at the Paralympics. Three-time Paralympic medallist Devendra Jhajharia, 2021 silver medallist will go down as the greatest Paralympian in the history of Indian sport. Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged a bronze at the javelin throw event in Tokyo.

While talking to the Sports Authority of India, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has expressed his hope to see javelin become even more famous.

Anurag Thakur expressed hope that the javelin will become as popular in India as the cricket bat. He was interacting with four Paralympic Games medallists, including F64 winner Sumit Antil, at a felicitation ceremony after they returned from Tokyo.

“I hope Javelin in India will now become as famous as a cricket bat,” said the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to SAI

“On National Sports Day, India clinched four medals and there can’t be a better tribute than this to Major Dhyan Chand ji. There is a lot of hard work by the athletes combined with the support given by Government to the National Sports Federation and athletes. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s encouragement has been a driving force,” he further added.

Our Champions are back home 🇮🇳!



Wonderful speaking to everyone about their personal journey, inspiration & plans ahead! https://t.co/NtIp9BCAkN — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 3, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur about their continued support towards the Indian athletes

Anurag Thakur, after the athletes' successful Olympic and Paralympic stints, discussed upcoming developments in the sporting infrastructure. Minister of State, Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Nisith Pramanik and Ministry officials were also present during the felicitation ceremony.

“Government will improve the sports ecosystem in the country and through schemes like TOPS, it will keep supporting the athletes (both core and development) in an unprecedented way,” he said.

Para-athletes Devendra Jhajharia and Sharad Kumar spoke about the government's support

Devendra Jhajharia and Sharad Kumar spoke of the support provided by the government throughout their Paralympic Games and during their preparations as well. The athletes also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support and encouragement.

“In the last four years, the Government has supported us in a great way. PM Modi Ji’s interaction with us also boosted our morale and we felt motivated this time,” Jhajharia said.

“This was a very difficult Paralympics because we did not know whether Games will happen or not. We are very happy that the Government adopted us and offered us great support through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme. The Government is working tirelessly to support us and all our sports-centric and reasonable requests are being approved quickly,” Sharad Kumar said.

“The Prime Minister’s call to every athlete after their respective events is also unprecedented and many of our international contemporary competitors are in awe of such a gesture", sharad added.

The Indian contingent has won 13 medals so far at the 2021 Paralympics Games.

Also read: 2021 Paralympics: Sumit Antil, Devendra Jhajharia, and other medal-winning athletes reach India

Edited by Aditya Singh