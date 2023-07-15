Asian Athletics Championship 2023: Swapna Barman wins well-deserving silver medal in heptathlon event

Bangkok's Suphachalasai National Stadium in Thailand is currently abuzz with Asian Athletics Championships 2023. Spanning from July 12-16, 2023, the event has brought together a skilled contingent representing various nations. And one of them is India, containing a pool of extremely talented athletes, competing and proving their mettle in various events.

As India's medal tally extends, Swapna Barman has been the recent addition. The 26-year-old, who also has Arjuna Award for Athletics to her name, proved her mettle in the heptathlon event. While portraying her athleticism, she earned 5840 points.

Her hard work and determination earned her a well-fought and deserving silver medal. This victory places him among the three more Indians who have bagged silver medals in different events so far.

The Indian contingent triumph in the championships is noteworthy as it marks the return of the event after a gap of four years. The previous edition, which was scheduled in China back in 2021, had to be canceled due to the widespread COVID-19.

India's medal tally in Asian Athletics Championships so far

As far as the other silver medal winners are concerned, the list includes Shaili Singh, Anil Sarvesh Kushare, and Murali Sreeshankar. These three have showcased their performances in the women's long jump, men's high jump, and men's long jump events, sequentially. Barman's silver makes it a list of four Indian athletes with silver medals so far in the championships.

Apart from this, the Indian athletes have also clutched bronze medals. The potential sportsmen include Abhishek Pal, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Tejaswin Shankar, and Tamilarasan Santhosh Kumar in the men's 10,000m, women's 400m, and men's 400m hurdles, respectively.

The deserving gold medalists from the championship so far include Jyothi Yarraji dominating in the women's 100m hurdles, Parul Chaudhary shining in the women's 3000m steeplechase, Abdulla Aboobacker proving his mettle in men's triple jump, Ajay Kumar Saroj overpowering in the men's 1500m, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor showing determination in the men's shot put.

The mixed 4x400m relay team composing Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Amoj Jacob, and Subha Venkatesan also bagged gold medals.