Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Abdulla Aboobacker claims gold for India in men's triple jump 

The second day of the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, going on in Bangkok, Thailand, has turned out to be fruitful for India. The Indian athletes bagged a number of medals on Wednesday, July 13. The latest addition to the list of medal winners is Abdulla Aboobacker, who won a gold medal in the men's triple jump.

Many congratulations It's raining gold for India at the Asian Athletics Championships as Abdulla Aboobacker bags the 4th gold for India. The TOP Scheme Athlete produced best jump of 16.92m in Men's Triple Jump Final Event. Well done champ. Many congratulations.

At the Asian Athletics Championships, the 27-year-old took the top spot in the triple jump final, with an excellent jump of 16.92m. The silver medal went to Japan's Hikaru Ikehata, whose jump measured 16.73m. The bronze medal was clinched by the Korean athlete, Kim Jangwoo, whose best jump was 16.59m.

It is noteworthy that currently, Aboobacker is among the most talented triple jumpers in India. The sensational jumper came into the spotlight by winning a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with an amazing 17.03m jump.

This year has been great so far for Abdulla Aboobacker. At the 2023 Federation Cup Athletics Championships, he won gold with a 16.76m jump. Earlier this year, he also jumped 16.31m to clinch the gold medal in the Mikio Oda Memorial Athletics meet in Japan. However, his personal best is recorded at 17.19m.

At the National Inter-State Athletics Championships this year, the triple jumper from Kerala grabbed the silver medal. His best effort at the event was recorded at 16.88 meters. Furthermore, he would also be looking to perform well at the upcoming Asian games.

India's medal count increases at Asian Athletics Championships

The first medal for India at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships came on day one, as Abhishek Pal won bronze in the men's 10,000 meters final. He clocked 29:33.26 to finish third in the event. On the second day, Jyothi Yarraji grabbed the first gold medal for India in women's 100-meter hurdles. She took 13.09 seconds to secure the first spot.

In the men's 1500 meters final, Ajay Kumar Saroj clinched gold, while in the women's 400m final, Aishwarya Mishra took bronze. In addition, Abdulla Aboobacker has also won a gold for India in the men's triple jump.

