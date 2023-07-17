Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Indians win medals in both Men's & Women's 4x400m relay

In the Women's 4x400m Relay Final at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023, Rezoana, Aishwarya, Jyothika, and Subha displayed their remarkable skills and teamwork. They managed to secure a well-deserved bronze medal with a stellar performance.

The quartet displayed exceptional skill, determination, and teamwork, culminating in a season's best time of 3:33.73.

From the very start of the race, it was evident that these athletes meant business. Rezoana, leading the team off, sprinted out of the blocks, setting a strong pace and giving her teammates an advantageous position.

Aishwarya seamlessly picked up the baton and continued the relentless momentum, ensuring a smooth transition. Jyothika took over for the third leg and demonstrated incredible speed and endurance, maintaining the team's position while widening the gap between her and other competitors behind her.

The men's team comprising of Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal, Mijo Kurian, Ramesh Rajesh wins 🥈in 4x400m Relay Final with a timing of 3:01.80.

Finally, Subha, the anchor leg, brought the race to a glorious finish. With an impressive burst of energy, she powered through the final stretch, crossing the finish line in jubilation.

Their collective efforts not only secured them the bronze medal but also set a new season's best time. Their performance was a testament to their dedication and countless hours of training. The team's chemistry and synchronization were truly admirable.

Outstanding performance by Men's 4x400m Relay team secures silver with impressive timing

The men's team, including Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal, Mijo Kurian, and Ramesh Rajesh, won silver in the 4x400m Relay Final with a remarkable timing of 3:01.80.

Right from the start of the race, it was evident that this quartet was determined to make their mark. Amoj Jacob, the team's lead runner, set a blazing pace, pushing the boundaries and giving his teammates a solid foundation to build upon.

Muhammad Ajmal took over the baton seamlessly, maintaining the team's momentum and displaying exceptional speed and agility as he powered through his leg of the relay. His swift transition to Mijo Kurian ensured a seamless exchange, highlighting their meticulous practice and coordination.

Kurian, with his incredible stamina and endurance, held his ground and extended the team's lead. His unwavering determination was truly a sight to behold as he powered through his leg, inching closer to the finish line.

Ramesh Rajesh, the anchor leg, brought the race to an exhilarating finish, racing towards the line with sheer determination and a burst of energy. His effort secured the silver medal for the team.