Asian Athletics Championships 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings at the end of Day 2 (July 13)

Day 2 of the Asian Athletics Championships witnessed as many as eight gold medal competitions at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

For India, Jyothi Yarraji began the day. Despite the rain, she brought glory to the country, winning the first Gold medal in the competition. The youngster, who was the first Indian to breach the sub-13 second mark, clinched the gold medal with 13.09s. Japan's Asuka Terada finished second with 13.13s.

In the same competition, another Indian star Nithya Ramraj ended the race in the fourth spot with 13.55s.

Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the men's 400m final. Despite losing the race, they recorded their personal bests.

Aishwarya Mishra won the second medal of the day in the women's 400m final. She ended the race in the third spot with 52.07s to clinch the bronze medal.

Ajay Kumar helped India to clinch the second gold medal of the day. He won the 1500m race with a timing of 3:41.51s. Japan's Yushuke Takashi finished second in the race with 3:42.04s.

Abdullah Aboobacker grabbed India's third gold medal of the day. The triple jumper finished with his season-best of 16.92 metres. In the final event in the day for India, Tejaswin Shankar returned with a bronze medal in the men's decathlon.

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Medals Tally after Day 2

After the end of Day 2, Japan tops the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 medals tally with a total of 18 medals - seven gold medals, eight silver, and three bronze medals.

China holds the second position with seven medals, including three gold, three silver and one bronze. India moves to third spot with six medals, including three gold medals.

Kazakhstan has won one gold and two silver. They are in the fourth spot in the Asian Athletics Championships medal tally, ahead of Thailand, which has one gold, one silver and one bronze after the end of day 2.

