Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Tejaswin Shankar clinches his 1st international medal in Decathlon

Tejaswin Shankar clinched a bronze medal in the ongoing Asian Athletics Championship 2023 in Bangkok on Thursday, July 13.

The Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist, who was pushing for his first major championship medal in Decathlon has been in great form, having won the Gold medal in the National Inter-State Athletics Championship in June. By winning the nationals, he also qualified for the Asian Games.

On day 1 of the event, in the Decathlon high jump, he cleared 2.14m to start the race on a high. He continued his dominance by winning the 400m race. Shankar ended day 1 by finishing at the top in the long jump event. After winning three of five events, he had 4124 points.

On day 2, Japan's Yuma Maruyama and Singkhon of Thailand dominated the day to go to the top two. The final event of the Decathlon, the 1500m race, saw the Indian star clinch the bronze medal with 7527 points. Notably, this is his first-ever international medal in the Decathlon championship.

Aishwarya Kailash Mishra wins bronze in Women's 400m race

Aishwarya Mishra was another star performer for India on day 2. The athlete qualified for the final with 53.58 seconds on Day one. The youngster entered the finals as one of the favourites.

Aishwarya was in contention for the gold medal until the last stretch. However, Sri Lanka's Nadeesha Ramanayaka and Uzbekistan's Solieva Farida grabbed the top-two spots in a whisker. Aishwarya Mishra ended the race with 53.07s to clinch her first international medal.

Aishwarya has been one of the improved stars in recent times. She clocked 54.61s in 2019. Later, she managed to finish at 54.60s in the same year. She also made it to the World Championships in the USA. Notably, her personal best of 51.18s came in the last season.

India ended day 2 of the Asian Athletics Championships with six medals, including three gold medals and three bronze medals. They are currently in the third spot in the medal tally.

