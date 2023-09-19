Asian Games 2023 Athletics: India Preview, schedule, format and where to watch

Athletics will be one of the most intense competitions to watch at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, scheduled between September 23 to October 8.

The 19th edition was originally planned to take place in 2022 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in China, who will host the continental showpiece for the third time after hosting previous editions in 1990 and 2010.

A total of 68 members in the Indian athletics squad - 35 men and 33 women - make the largest representation for India in a particular sport among the 655 players sent by the Sports Ministry to China. The Athletics is scheduled between September 29 and October 5.

Javelin throw, long jump, high jump, triple jumpers, Hammer, shot put throw, discus throw, pole vault, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 110m hurdles, decathlon, heptathlon, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, 4x400m relay are the intriguing events across both men and women category.

Neeraj Chopra is the brightest medal hope for India to defend his 2018 Asian Games gold in Jakarta. Many other athletes like Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Jinson Johnson (1500m), and Swapna Barman (heptathlon), Indian mixed and women’s 4x400m relay (teams) will defend their gold medals in their respective events.

Asian Games 2023 India schedule for Athletics

September 29

Priyanka Goswami (Women 20km race walk final)

Sandeep Kumar (Men 20km race walk final)

Akshdeep Singh (Men 20km race walk final)

Tanya Chaudhary (Women Hammer Throw)

Rachna Kumari (Women Hammer Throw)

Murali Sreeshankar (Men Long Jump)

Jeswin Aldrin (Men Long Jump)

Muhammed Anas Yahiya (Men 400m Round 1)

Muhammed Ajmal (Men 400m Round 1)

Aishwarya Kailash Mishra (Women 400m Round 1)

Himanshi Malik (Women 400m Round 1)

Kiran Baliyan (Women Shot Put Final)

Manpreet Kaur (Women Shot Put Final)

September 30

Swapna Barman (Women 100m Hurdles Heptathlon)

Nandini Agasara ((Women 100m Hurdles Heptathlon)

Jyothi Yarraji (Women 100m Hurdles Round 1)

Nithya Ramraj (Women 100m Hurdles Round 1)

Swapna Barman (Women High Jump Heptathlon)

Nandini Agasara (Women High Jump Heptathlon)

Harmilan Bains (Women 1500m Round 1)

Deeksha (Women 1500m Round 1)

Ajay Kumar Saroj (Men 1500m Round 1)

Jinson Johnson (Men 1500m Round 1)

Men 400m semi-final

Women 400m Final

Swapna Barman (Women Shot Put Heptathlon)

Nandini Agasara (Women Shot Put Heptathlon)

Men 400m Final

Karthik Kumar (Men 10,000m Final)

Gulveer Singh (Women 10,000m Final)

Swapna Barman (Women 200m Heptathlon)

Nandini Agasara (Women 200m Heptathlon)

October 1

Swapna Barman (Women Long Jump Heptathlon)

Nandini Agasara (Women Long Jump Heptathlon)

Jyothi Yarraji (Women 200m Round 1)

Amlan Borgohain (Men 200m Round 1)

Team India (Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1)

Swapna Barman (Women Javelin Throw Heptathlon)

Nandini Agasara (Women Javelin Throw Heptathlon)

Men Long Jump Final

Women 100m Hurdles Final

Women 1500m Final

Men 1500m Final

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men Shot Put Final)

Sahib Singh (Men Shot Put Final)

Seema Punia (Women Discuss Throw Final)

Swapna Barman (Women 800m Heptathlon)

Nandini Agasara (Women 800m Heptathlon)

Avinash Sable (Men 3000m Steeplechase Final)

October 2

Tejaswin Shankar (Men 100m Decathlon)

Tejaswin Shankar (Men Long Jump Decathlon)

Tejaswin Shankar (Men Shot Put Decathlon)

Tejaswin Shankar (Men High Jump Decathlon)

Tejaswin Shankar (Men 400m Decathlon)

Krishan Kumar (Men 800m Round 1)

Mohammed Afsal (Men 800m Round 1)

Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Men High Jump Qualifying)

Jesse Sandesh (Men High Jump Qualifying)

Women 200m Semi-final

Men 200m Semi-final

Vithya Ramraj (Women 400m Hurdles Round 1)

Sinchal Ravi (Women 400m Hurdles Round 1)

T Santhosh Kumar (Men 400m Hurdles Round 1)

Yashas Palaksha (Men 400m Hurdles Round 1)

Men 800m Semi-final

Pavithra Vengatesh (Women Pole Vault Final)

Women 200m Final

Men 200m Final

Shaili Singh (Women Long Jump Final)

Ancy Sojan (Women Long Jump Final)

Parul Chaudhary (Women 3000m Steeplechase Final)

Preeti (Women 3000m Steeplechase Final)

Mixed 4×400m Relay Final

October 3

Team India (Women 4x400m Relay Round 1)

Team India (Men 4x400m Relay Round 1)

Tejaswin Shankar (Men 110m Hurdle Decathlon)

Tejaswin Shankar (Men Discus Throw Decathlon)

Tejaswin Shankar (Men Pole Vault Decathlon)

Tejaswin Shankar (Men Javelin Throw Decathlon)

Tejaswin Shankar (Men 1500m Decathlon)Men 4×100m Relay Final

Harmilan Bains (Women 800m Round 1)

Chanda (Women 800m Round 1)

Women 400m Hurdles Final

Men 400m Hurdles Final

Praveen Chithravel (Men Triple Jump)

Abdulla Aboobacker (Men Triple Jump)

Rubina Yadav (Women High Jump)

Pooja (Women High Jump)

Ankita (Women 5000m Final)

Parul Chaudhary (Women 5000m Final)

Annu Rani (Women Javelin Throw Final)

Men 800m Final

Men 4×100m Relay Final

October 4

Ram Baboo (Mixed 35km Race Walk Final)

Manju Rani (Mixed 35km Race Walk Final)

Men High Jump Final

Women 800m Final

Neeraj Chopra (Men Javelin Throw Final)

Kishore Kumar Jena (Men Javelin Throw Final)

Sheena Nellickal Varkey (Women Triple Jump Final)

Gulveer Singh (Men 5000m Final)

Avinash Sable (Men 5000m Final)

Women 4×400m Relay Final

Men 4×400m Relay Final

﻿October 5

Man Singh (Men Marathon Final)

Belliappa Appachangada Bopaiah (Men Marathon Final)

Format

Sprint events like 100m, 200m, and 400m have Round 1 (Heats) before the final event separate for both men and women. The average longer events like 800m and 1500m will also have the rounds.

The stamina-based events like the 3000m steeplechase, 5000m and 10000m will have a direct final round. Barring the mixed relay events, both men and women 4x400 will have a heat and final format. Many events like Javelin Throw, Shot Put Throw, Discus Throw, Long Jump, and High Jump are held in one final event rather than heats followed by a final.

What is Decathlon and Heptathlon?

Sporting events like Decathlon (men) and Heptathlon (women) are competed among athletes who are skillful in more than one discipline. The athletes participate in running, jumping, and throwing events in tandem. These competitions are apparently held in the space of two days to decide the undisputed greatest athlete of all time.

The male athlete participates in 10 different events comprising running, jumping, and throwing with five on each day. Meanwhile, the female athletes are required to feature in seven events - four on the first day and three on the second day.

The Decathlon and Heptathlon athletes' records (time and distance) are converted into points by designated conversion formulas, with the aggregate score finalizing the ranking order.

Where to watch Asian Games Athletics events?

The Asian Games 2023 athletics events and all other sporting disciplines will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network on television. For users who wish to watch the coverage online, they can check it on SonyLiv.