India won as many as nine medals (2 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze) in athletics on Day 8 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Avinash Sable started off India’s day on a stupendous note after winning the gold medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase. The 29-year-old clocked 8:19:54 and left behind Japan’s Ryoma Aoki, who won the silver medal with a timing of 8:23:75.

Thereafter, India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the gold medal in the shotput event with a throw of 20.36m. He did not make a great start as his first two throws were ruled out after which he managed only 19.51m.

He went into the lead with a throw of 20.06m before Mohamed Daouda Tolo claimed his top spot back. In his final attempt, Toor won the gold with his best throw. Toor and Sable remained the only ones to bring gold for India in athletics on Sunday.

Yarraji, Sreeshankar, Bains shine in Asian Games 2023

After Toor and Sable finished on top of the podium, Harmilan Bains won the silver medal in the women’s 1500m race. Thereafter, India had double joy in the men’s 1500m race after Ajay Kumar and Jinson Johnson brought home silver and bronze respectively.

Murali Sreeshankar did not disappoint either after he clinched the silver medal in the men’s long jump. His best attempt of 8.19m was not enough for him to go past China’s Wang Jianan, who finished with a best jump of 8.22m.

Seema Punia threw 58.62m to win the bronze medal in the women’s discus throw event. Nandini Agasara finished with bronze in the women’s heptathlon.

Jyothi Yarraji won the silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles. She finished in bronze medal position, but was upgraded to silver after China’s Wu Yanni was disqualified for making a false start.