Asian Games 2023: "I am ready for any kind of challenges" - Jyothi Yarraji

Jyothi Yarraji will be participating in her first-ever Asian Games later this month, but the track and field athlete is not feeling a lot of pressure.

Fans will get to witness her in action at Hangzhou in the 100m hurdles and 200m events. They will wait with fingers crossed for the athlete to finish on the podium both times around.

The 23-year-old sensation opened up about how she is handling the high expectations leading up to her upcoming campaign in a conversation with Sportstar.

She expressed that she is feeling relaxed and confident, highlighting her readiness to take on any challenges that may come her way.

"Honestly, I am not feeling any pressure as of now ahead of my maiden Asiad. Let me see how things shape up when we reach the venue. But, I am ready for any kind of challenges," Yarraji said.

Yarraji said that she has been working on improving her skills to enhance her speed in preparation for the tournament.

"In the Asian Games, the objective is to run fast and better my Asian performance. I have been working on some technical aspects to ensure the desired all-round improvement," she said.

For the Indian, who faced disappointment at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, the Asian Games will serve as a crucial pathway to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Honestly, I look at this Asiad as part of the bigger picture of making it to the Olympics. So, I look at every opportunity to keep improving. I have to keep really working hard to realize the ultimate goal of making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics," Jyothi Yarraji said.

Jyothi Yarraji thanks the people who stood by her ahead of the Asian Games

Jyothi Yarraji pictured at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Ahead of her maiden Asian Games, Jyothi Yarraji made sure to express her heartfelt gratitude to those who have played a significant role in her journey.

She thanked H.M. Jyothi for her unwavering support, highlighting that the former Asian medalist stands as her "biggest" source of inspiration.

"Jyothi akka is the biggest inspiration for me. I just can’t imagine what life would have been without her great support. I am always grateful to all those who helped me to come this far. Obviously, she had belief in my abilities before anyone else could even had a look at me," Yarraji said.

The Indian athlete also thanked her coaches, N. Ramesh and James Hillier Miller, as well as her fellow athletes and support staff, for always being by her side and constantly reminding her to do her best.

"There are many and most notable are Ramesh sir and the British coach James Hillier Miller at the Odisha Reliance Athletics High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar, and all those fellow athletes and support staff who have been constantly reminding me about my ability to raise the bar," Yarraji said.