Asian Games 2023: Naveen Patnaik announces INR 10 lakh each for Odisha athletes 

Naveen Patnaik, the Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, on Wednesday, September 13, announced that the state’s athletes, who are set to take part in the Asian Games 2023, will receive INR 10 lakhs each for their preparations for the upcoming tournament in Hangzhou, China.

Patnaik also hoped for the athletes to perform to the best of their potential in the Asian Games. The CM was also of the opinion that the monetary incentive would help the athletes focus solely on their performance and their goals.

13 athletes from Odisha will compete in the Asian Games, which is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8.

The athletes are Ritu Kaudi, Sonali Saim and Anshika Bharati in rowing, javelin thrower Kishore Jena in athletics, Neha Devi Leichondam in kayaking and canoeing, Anupama Swain in ju-jitsu, Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace Ekka in hockey, Pyari Xaxa in football, Tarulata Naik, Hupi Majhi, Dumuni Marndi and Mama Naik in rugby.

Kishore Jena shining impressed at the World Athletics Championship

Among the 13 athletes, the focus will be on Kishore Jena, who has had a tremendous run over the last couple of months. Back in July, Jena won the javelin men’s title at the Sri Lankan National Athletics Championship. He threw 84.38 metres, which happened to be his personal best back then.

Jena took his game a notch up in the World Athletics Championship in Budapest. He pulled off a throw of 84.77 metres, his personal best until now, but finished fifth in the table. Neeraj Chopra, who won gold, and DP Manu, were the others to finish in the top six.

Later, the Odisha CM announced a reward of INR 25 lakh for Jena for the javelin thrower’s incredible showing in Budapest. It remains to be seen if Jena can help India win a medal in the Asian Games.