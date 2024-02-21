Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 Medal Tally: Final standings after tournament

China have finished atop the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 medal tally with 16 medals, having clinched eight gold, six silver, and a couple of bronze medals in the competition. The competition was held in Tehran, Iran.

Japan finished second with nine medals, including one bronze, four silver, and as many bronze medals. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan occupy the third spot in the medal tally with 12 medals (four gold, two silver, and six bronze).

Iran find themselves in the fourth position, having bagged 17 medals in the three-day tournament. The hosts won three gold, six silver, and seven bronze medals.

India had a good start to the tournament, winning three medals on the opening day of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024. However, they didn't have the best of the finishes as they ended their campaign (fifth position) with four medals (three golds and one silver).

Kyrgyzstan finished sixth with two gold, one silver, and a bronze medal. Kuwait and Oman tied for seventh place with one gold medal each. Uzbekistan are ninth with a couple of silver and bronze medals each.

Bangladesh, Iraq, and Qatar jointly hold the 10th place with a couple of medals. All three nations have won one silver and bronze medal each.

South Korea are 13th with one silver medal, while Hong Kong finished 14th with two bronze medals. North Korea, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand hold the 15th position with one bronze medal each.

How did India perform on Day 3 of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024?

Ankita won a silver medal in the women's 3000m race with a time of 9:26.22. Meanwhile, India's Gulveer Singh finished first in the men's event of the race and clinched the gold medal. However, he was later disqualified as he changed lanes during the race.

Mohammed Afsal finished sixth in the Men’s 800m Finals with a time of 1:55.16, while E Baranica finished fifth in the Women's pole vault with a jump of 3.80m.