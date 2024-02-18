Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 17

India are placed atop the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 medal tally, having secured three gold medals on the opening day of the competition (February 17).

Harmilan Bains won the Women's 1500m competition, Jyothi Yarraji won a gold medal in the Women's 60m hurdles event with a national record, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched the gold medal in the Men's shot put event by breaking a 19-year-old national record.

China are second with four medals, having won a couple of gold and as many silver on Day 1 of the tournament. Kazakhstan are third in the standings with three medals (one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal).

Kyrgyzstan are fourth, having secured one gold and one silver medal each. Meanwhile, Japan are placed fifth in the medal tally with three medals, clinching two silver and one bronze on the first day of the tournament.

How did India perform on Day 1 of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024?

Jyothi Yarraji finished first in Women’s 60m hurdles (Heats) with a time of 8.22 seconds to secure a spot in the final. She secured the first rank in the final and also broke the national record with a time of 8.12 seconds.

Tejas Ashok Shirse qualified for the Men’s 60m hurdles final by finishing second in the Heats with a time of 7.75 seconds. However, he failed to win a medal for the country as he finished fifth in the final with a time of 7.80 seconds.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor won a gold medal in the Men's shot put event with a throw of 19.72m. Meanwhile, Harmilan Bains bagged another gold medal for India in the Women's 1500m race, finishing the race in 4:29.55 seconds.

Dhanveer Singh finished fourth in the Men's shot put event with a throw of 18.59m. In the Men's 1500m race, Ajay Kumar Saroj secured sixth place with a timing of 3:52.56 seconds.

Shaili Singh and Nayana James finished fifth and sixth in the Women's long jump with a score of 6.27m & 6.23m, respectively.