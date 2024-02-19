Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 18

China has moved to the top of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 medal tally, having clinched five medals on the second day of the tournament.

They won one bronze, a couple of silver, and as many bronze medals on February 18. China has a total of nine medals, including four gold, four silver, and one bronze in the competition.

India slipped to the second position in the standings with three gold medals as they failed to bag a medal on Day 2 of the tournament.

Kazakhstan is third in the medal tally, having bagged three medals, including a gold, a silver, and a bronze medal on February 18. They have a total of six medals, which include two gold and as many silver and bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Iran opened its medal tally count and is placed fourth in the standings with seven medals. The hosts have a couple of gold, one silver, and four bronze medals at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024.

Japan won a gold medal on Sunday, adding to its medal tally. It has four medals, including two silver, one gold, and one bronze medal in the competition.

Kyrgyzstan (previously fourth) has dropped to the sixth rank in the medal tally with a couple of medals (one gold and one silver).

How did India perform on Day 2 of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024?

VK Elakkiyadasan qualified for the Men’s 60m race semi-final by finishing third in the Heats with a time of 6.75 seconds. However, he lost in the semis, finishing sixth with a time of 6.79 seconds.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Afsal finished first in the Heats of Men's 800m race with a time of 1:53.54 seconds. He has qualified for the final and will compete in the medal race on Monday, February 19.