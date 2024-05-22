Asian Relay Championships 2024: Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m teams clinch silver medals

Having already qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has fielded depleted men’s and women’s 4x400 teams at the inaugural Asian Relay Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nevertheless, both the Indian teams went on to clinch the silver medals. Vithya Ramraj, M R Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary, and Rupal Chaudhary were part of the women’s 4x400 team, clocking 3:33.55 seconds to secure the second spot in the Asian Relay Championships final.

Vietnam, who dominated the race, clocked 3:30.81 seconds and clinched the gold medal while Japan settled for the bronze medal with 3:35.45 seconds at the Suphachalasai National Stadium.

Notably, Vithya Ramraj and Prachi Choudhary were not part of the Indian women’s team that secured a quota for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan were part of the team alongside Poovamma and Rupal.

Indian men’s 4x400m team also clinched the silver medal at the Asian Relay Championships 2024

Moving forward, the men’s team, comprising Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Santosh Kumar, Mijo Chacko Kurian, and Arokia Rajiv also grabbed the second spot as they finished the race with a timing of 3:05.76 seconds behind Sri Lanka (3:04.48). Vietnam was third with 3:07.37 in the Asian Relay Championships final.

Interestingly, Sri Lanka started well in the first leg. However, Santosh kept India ahead in the second leg. India continued to be in the lead after the third leg. Nevertheless, Sri Lanka’s Hewa Kalinga Kumarge went past Arokia in the final leg to secure the gold medal.

Notably, Santosh and Chacko were not part of the Indian team that secured a quota for the upcoming mega event in Paris. Muhammed Ajmal and Amoj Jacob were part of the team alongside Muhammed Anas Yahiya and Arokia Rajiv.

On Monday, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan were part of the Indian mixed 4x400m race. Since they were the first-choice athletes for the mixed relay race, they were not part of the men’s and women’s team races.

The mixed team went on to win the gold medal, clocking 3:14.12 to set the national record, surpassing the 3:14.34 seconds set in the Asian Games last year.