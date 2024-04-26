Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2024: Indian athletes secure 9 medals, including 4 gold, on Day 2

Indian athletes secured a total of nine medals on the second day of the ongoing Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2024 in Dubai on Thursday, April 25, including four gold medals, two silver, and three bronze.

Gujarat’s Ranvir Kumar Singh clinched the men’s 3000m steeplechase gold medal, clocking 9:22.67 seconds while junior national record holder Ekta Pradeep Dey secured the women’s 3000m steeplechase gold medal with 10:31.95 seconds.

On the other hand, Karnataka long jumper Pavana Nagaraj garnered her personal best of 6.32m to secure the gold medal while Uttar Pradesh’s shot putter Anurag Singh Kaler grabbed the gold medal with 19.23m, with defending champion Siddarth Choudhary settling for bronze (19.02m).

Madhya Pradesh’s Vinod Singh secured the silver medal in the men's 5000m event, clocking 14:09.44 seconds while Punjab’s Amanat Kamboj racked up the silver medal in women’s discus throw with 50.45m.

Meanwhile, the junior Federation Cup women’s discus throw champion in March 2024 with 50.17m, Nikita Kumari settled for the fourth position with 46.84m on Day 2.

Delving into the details of the bronze medals, Delhi’s Aman Chaudhary clinched the men’s 400m bronze, clocking 47.53 seconds, while Haryana’s junior national record holder Aarti secured the women’s 10,000m race walk bronze.

Regrettably, in the women’s 400m event, Anushka Kumbhar (56.52s) and Sai Sangeetha Dodia (57.26s) finished in fifth and seventh ranks, respectively. The duo had come into the competition with a lot of expectations.

Here's a look at the Indian medalists on Day 2:

Athlete Event Medal Deepanshu Sharma Men's javelin throw Gold Anurag Singh Kaler Men's shot put Gold Ekta Dey Women's 3,000m steeplechase Gold Ranvir Kumar Singh Men's 3,000m steeplechase Gold Pavana Nagaraj Women's long jump Gold Ritik Men's discus throw Silver Rohan Yadav Men's javelin throw Silver Priyanshu Men's 1500m Silver Amanat Kamboj Women’s discus throw Silver Vinod Singh Men's 5000m Silver Aarti Women's 10,000m race walk Bronze Aman Choudhary Men's 400m Bronze Siddharth Choudhary Men's shot put Bronze

About Asian U20 Athletics Championships

A total of 60 Indian athletes - 31 men and 29 women - are taking part in the ongoing Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2024. Notably, the ongoing championships are a qualifying campaign for the World U20 Athletics Championships which will take place in Lima, Peru, from August 27 to 31.

In the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2023, India clinched 19 medals to finish at the third spot in the medal tally, behind Japan and the People’s Republic of China.