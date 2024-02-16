Assam set to enhance Khelo India University Games with international standard venues

The upcoming fourth edition of Khelo India University Games 2023 promises to deliver thrilling and exhilarating competitions at the city's state-of-the-art venues, enhanced to match international standards.

The hub for most of the sporting activities at the upcoming KIUG, Sarusajai Sports Complex, will have a state-of-the-art High-Performance Sports Training and Rehabilitation Centre.

For the unversed, KIUG is an inter-university event where athletes from various institutes across the country compete for medals in a diverse range of sporting disciplines.

Assam has been rewarded with hosting KIUG after they successfully hosted the Khelo India Youth Games in 2020. Notably, more than 3500 athletes from 200 universities are set to participate in the KIUG 2023, starting from February 19, Monday.

One of the key officials from the Sports Authority of Assam, Bokul Kalita, stated that the venues hosting the KIUG 2023 are of international standards with most of the stadiums having hosted professional games in the recent past. He said:

“As far as the venues for the Khelo India University Games are concerned, the stadiums at the Sarusajai Sports Complex are of international standard. The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium has previously hosted a few FIFA Under-17 World Cup games, the South Asian Games, KIYG and Senior National Athletics championships."

He added:

"Accordingly, the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor stadium has hosted global competitions like the AIBA Women's Youth World Championships, besides the BWF 100 Series Badminton Championships last December.”

He continued:

“Similarly, the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatics Complex recently hosted the senior national swimming championships, besides the South Asian Games and the KIYG. With all the stadiums hosting prestigious events frequently, this is a trailer to the standard of venues expected at the KIUG,” Kalita added.

Shhaurya Sarma, the former athlete who now serves as a Deputy Secretary of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, expressed that the launch of the High-Performance Sports Training and Rehabilitation Centres across the state is a major game-changer for the state’s athletes. He said:

“Assam government has been investing heavily in developing sports infrastructure across the state. Last month, Hon’ble CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a High-Performance Sports Training and Rehabilitation Centre at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, and a similar one has come up in Jorhat. Another HPC has been proposed to be set up in Kokrajhar. This will help our youth in the coming days.”

The Khelo India University Games conducted in June 2023 witnessed Panjab University winning the title. Panjab University, who won the inaugural Khelo India University Games title back in 2020, reclaimed the KIUG 2023 medals tally with 26 gold, 17 silver, and 26 bronze medals.

It’s important to note that the KIUG is an integral part of the Indian government’s Khelo India initiative, which is dedicated to promoting grassroots sports and discovering emerging talents from every corner of the nation.