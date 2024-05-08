Athletes Jyothi Yarraji, Amlan Borgohain, Tejas Shirse to compete in Harry Schulting Games

Jyothi Yarraji, Amlan Borgohain and Tejas Shirse are set to ply their trade in the upcoming edition of the Harry Schulting Games to be held on Thursday, May 9 at Vught in the Netherlands. In the category E event of World Athletics, Yarraji and Tejas will participate in the hurdles. Amlan, on the other hand, will try to win a medal in the 100 and 200 meters races.

Jyothi is currently 26th on the road to the Paris Olympics to be staged later this year in July and August. Amlan and Tejas will also be looking to climb up in the rankings. Amlan is presently 75th in the 200 and 110 meters hurdles while Tejas is standing at 65. It also happens to be the first senior-level stint for Tejas in Europe.

Will Jyothi Yarraji live up to expectations in the Harry Schulting Games?

The focus will mostly be on Jyothi, who won silver in the 100-meter hurdles last year in the Hangzhou Asian Games. Last year, the 24-year-old athlete also won the gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships. She also represented India in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Back in 2022, Jyothi broke her national record while taking part in the Harry Schulting Games. She clocked 13.04 seconds and went past her previous best of 13.11 seconds, which she achieved in the Loughborough International Athletics Meet that year.

Hailing from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Jyothi is arguably the fastest Indian in women’s 100-meter hurdles.

Expectations will also be high from Tejas and Amlan. Tejas was impressive in the National Games in Goa last year after he clocked 13.71 seconds in hurdles in the final.

As far as Amlan is concerned, he won the gold medal in both 100 and 200 meters in the National Games back in 2022.