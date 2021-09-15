Athletics: Records galore at Boris Hanzekovic Memorial event

A world record tumbled at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Zagreb, where Francine Niyonsaba set a new world record in the 2,000m, clocking 5:21.56s.

Francine Niyonsaba followed the pacemakers for the first three laps, completed 400m in 1:04.50s and passed the 800m mark in 2:09.22s. When the Burundian passed the half-way mark in 2:41.37s, the world record of 5:23.75s was in sight. The previous world record was set by Genzebe Dibaba in 2017.

The duel between Francine Niyonsaba and Ethiopian rival Freweyni Hailu came into full flow towards the business end as Niyonsaba went through the bell in 4:20.23s. A 63-second final lap beckoned her as Niyonsaba upped the ante to keep Hailu at bay and eventually crossed the line in 5:21.56s.

Hailu finished second with a time of 5:25.86s, the third-fastest outdoor time in history.

Mboma has the last laugh at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson finished second in the women’s 200m event at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial as Namibia’s 18-year-old Christine Mboma came first with a time of 22.04s.

Jackson, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 100m, finished in 22.30 seconds.

Mboma was 0.26s clear of Jackson and 0.05s quicker than Allyson Felix’s meeting record that had stood since 2012.

Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas came third with a time of 23.05s.

In the women’s triple jump at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial, world silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts leapt to a meeting record of 14.77m to win the event. The Jamaican led from the outset, opening with jumps of 14.33m and 14.37m before improving to 14.77m in the penultimate round. Slovenia’s Neja Filipic was second with a personal best of 14.37m.

The Boris Hanzekovic Memorial 100m hurdles event saw USA's Devon Allen join the sub-13-second club to emerge victorious. He clocked an impressive 12.99s, leaving Olympic gold and bronze medallists Parchment and Levy in his wake. Levy came second with a timing of 13.11s with Parchment 0.01s behind, finishing third.

