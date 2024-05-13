  • home icon
  Avinash Sable finishes 2nd in men's 5000m at Track Fest 2024 athletics meet

Avinash Sable finishes 2nd in men’s 5000m at Track Fest 2024 athletics meet

By Arpit Sachdeva
Modified May 13, 2024 00:33 IST
The Track Fest 2024 athletics meet saw Avinash Sable finish second in the men’s 5000m, clocking a timing of 13:20:37. On the other hand, Gulveer Singh clocked 13:31.65 to finish at fifth spot in the same race. Meanwhile, Luis Grijavala of Guatemala finished at the top spot, clocking 13:16.53.

Despite finishing second, Sable couldn’t reach past India’s national record of 13:19.30 that he had set in the men’s 5000m in the same competition, held last year. Meanwhile, the qualifying time for the Paris Olympics 2024 is set at 13:05:00.

For the unversed, the Track Fest 2024 athletics meet was a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level event. As many as 10 Indian athletes participated in the competition. Speaking of the men’s 500m section 2 race, Abhishek Pal finished at the top of the podium with a career-best timing of 13:49.42.

In the 10,000m race, Kartik Kumar finished second with a timing of 28:07.66. USA’s Casey Clinger came at the first spot with an impressive timing of 27:57.90.

Deeksha sets a new 1500m National Record in Track Fest 2024 athletics meet

Meanwhile, Indian woman athlete, KM Deeksha left everyone in awe as she clinched a new national record in the women’s 1500m race at the Track Fest 2024 athletes in Los Angeles.

She clocked 4:04.78 to finish third spot in the race and with that, she broke Harmilan Bains’s national record. The latter had earlier owned the national record of 4:05:39, made at the 2021 National Open Championships in Warangal.

USA’s Krissy Gear emerged victorious in the women’s 1500m race with a timing of 4:03.65. The entry standards for the Paris Olympics 2024 stand at 4:02.50.

Speaking of women’s 5000m race, Parul Chaudhary fell agonizingly short in scripting a new record. She finished at fifth spot, clocking 15:10.69, whereas Ankita, finished at 10th spot. Reigning Olympic champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the race, clocking 14:58.83.

Meanwhile, the entry standard for Paris 2024 is at 14:52.00.

