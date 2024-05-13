Avinash Sable finishes 2nd in men’s 5000m at Track Fest 2024 athletics meet

The Track Fest 2024 athletics meet saw Avinash Sable finish second in the men’s 5000m, clocking a timing of 13:20:37. On the other hand, Gulveer Singh clocked 13:31.65 to finish at fifth spot in the same race. Meanwhile, Luis Grijavala of Guatemala finished at the top spot, clocking 13:16.53.

Despite finishing second, Sable couldn’t reach past India’s national record of 13:19.30 that he had set in the men’s 5000m in the same competition, held last year. Meanwhile, the qualifying time for the Paris Olympics 2024 is set at 13:05:00.

For the unversed, the Track Fest 2024 athletics meet was a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level event. As many as 10 Indian athletes participated in the competition. Speaking of the men’s 500m section 2 race, Abhishek Pal finished at the top of the podium with a career-best timing of 13:49.42.

In the 10,000m race, Kartik Kumar finished second with a timing of 28:07.66. USA’s Casey Clinger came at the first spot with an impressive timing of 27:57.90.

Deeksha sets a new 1500m National Record in Track Fest 2024 athletics meet

Meanwhile, Indian woman athlete, KM Deeksha left everyone in awe as she clinched a new national record in the women’s 1500m race at the Track Fest 2024 athletes in Los Angeles.

She clocked 4:04.78 to finish third spot in the race and with that, she broke Harmilan Bains’s national record. The latter had earlier owned the national record of 4:05:39, made at the 2021 National Open Championships in Warangal.

USA’s Krissy Gear emerged victorious in the women’s 1500m race with a timing of 4:03.65. The entry standards for the Paris Olympics 2024 stand at 4:02.50.

Speaking of women’s 5000m race, Parul Chaudhary fell agonizingly short in scripting a new record. She finished at fifth spot, clocking 15:10.69, whereas Ankita, finished at 10th spot. Reigning Olympic champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the race, clocking 14:58.83.

Meanwhile, the entry standard for Paris 2024 is at 14:52.00.