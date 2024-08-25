India's premier 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable is all set to take part in the Silesia Diamond League on Sunday, August 25, at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Silesia, Poland.

After securing the fourth spot in his qualification heat at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a timing of 8:15.43 seconds, he made the cut for the final. In the final, he settled for the 11th spot with a timing of 8:14.18 seconds.

Paris Olympics gold medalist Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco, silver medalist Kenneth Rooks from the USA, and bronze medalist Abraham Kibiwot from Kenya will also compete in the event.

A total of 20 athletes are all set to compete in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Silesia Diamond League.

Men’s 3000m steeplechase start list at Silesia Diamond League

Daniel Arce (Spain), Karl Bebendorf (Germany), Djilali Bedrani (France), Abderrafia Bouassel (Morocco), Jean-Simon Desgagnes (Canada), Samuel Duguna (Ethiopia), Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco), Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia), Ahmed Jaziri (Tunisia), Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui (Tunisia), Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya), Wilberforce Chemiat Kones (Kenya), Kenneth Rooks (USA), Frederik Ruppert (Germany), Avinash Mukund Sable (India), Amos Serem (Kenya), Abrham Sime (Ethiopia), Mohamed Tindouft (Morocco), Getnet Wale (Ethiopia), Matthew Wilkinson (USA)

A look at their Season Best (SB) and Personal Best (PB) timings in 3000m steeplechase

Daniel Arce (Spain) - SB: 8:12.28, PB: 8:10.63

Karl Bebendorf (Germany) - SB: 8:14.41, PB: 8:14.41

Djilali Bedrani (France) - SB: 8:13.73, PB: 8:05.23

Abderrafia Bouassel (Morocco) - SB: 8:48.12, PB: 8:27.00

Jean-Simon Desgagnes (Canada) - SB: 8:13.11, PB: 8:13.11

Samuel Duguna (Ethiopia) - SB: 8:12.44, PB: 8:12.44

Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) - SB: 8:06.05, PB: 7:56.68

Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia) - SB: 8:05.78, PB: 8:05.78

Ahmed Jaziri (Tunisia) - SB: 8:08.02, PB: 8:08.02

Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui (Tunisia) - SB: 8:07.73, PB: 8:07.73

Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya) - SB: 8:06.47, PB: 8:05.51

Wilberforce Chemiat Kones (Kenya) - SB: 8:45.1h, PB: 8:21.42

Kenneth Rooks (USA) - SB: 8:06.41, PB: 8:06.41

Frederik Ruppert (Germany) - SB: 8:15.08, PB: 8:15.08

Avinash Mukund Sable (India) - SB: 8:09.91, PB: 8:09.91

Amos Serem (Kenya) - SB: 8:02.36, PB: 8:02.36

Abrham Sime (Ethiopia) - SB: 8:02.36, PB: 8:02.36

Mohamed Tindouft (Morocco) - SB: 8:10.62, PB: 8:10.62

Getnet Wale (Ethiopia) - SB: 8:09.69, PB: 8:05.15

Matthew Wilkinson (USA) - SB: 8:16.59, PB: 8:16.59

