Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary gets Sports Ministry's approval to train in USA for Paris Olympics preparations

The Sports Ministry on Monday, January 29, approved the request of Asian Games medallists Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary to train in Colorado, USA, under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding.

While Avinash won a gold medal in 3000m steeplechase with Asian Games record (8:19.50) and silver medal in 5000m, Parul bagged gold and silver medals in 5000m race and 3000m steeplechase, respectively, at the continental event last year in Hangzhou.

The duo will next train at the high altitude center at Colorado Springs under coach Scott Simmons to begin their preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024, which is scheduled to start on July 26 this year.

The ministry also gave clearance to wrestlers Sarita Mor and Anshu Malik to train in the USA and Japan, respectively. World championship silver medallist Anshu will move to Kanagawa to train at Yokohama Nippon Sports Science University (NSSU).

20-year-old Indian table tennis player Payas Jain got the nod to train at Osaka, Japan under coach Qiu Jian. He recently participated in the WTT Star Contender Goa in the men's singles and men's doubles categories staged in Goa last week.

Payas Jain to train in Japan; Para Archers granted new equipment

Asian Para Games medallists Sheetal Devi, Sarita and Rakesh Kumar requested new equipment including compound bows and arrows. The government has also approved this request.

Under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme, the sports ministry will be funding athletes, coaches and physiotherapists, including their air travel and accommodation expenses.

The expectations from Indian athletes will be high in the Olympics and Paralympic events after records were shattered at the Asian Games (107 medals) and Para Asian Games (111 medals).

This will also play a key role in India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics after Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed ahead of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session held in Mumbai in October last year. The country hasn't hosted a major international multi-sport event since the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.