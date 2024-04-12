Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary to lead Indian contingent at 2024 Drake Relays

As many as six Indian athletes will be participating at the 2024 Drake Relays at the Drake Stadium. It is worth mentioning that the Drake Relays is counted among the top track and field events in the United States. Moreover, it was named as a Silver level event by the World Athletics in the year 2020.

The tournament will again witness some of the top-level professional track and field athletes competing. India have sent some of the most talented athletes to showcase their mettle at the Drake Stadium.

The Franklin P. Johnson Director of the Drake Relays, Blake Boldon, expressed gratitude towards the Indian Federation for sending its athletes to participate in the event.

"We're honored that the Indian Federation has chosen to send their nation's best middle distance and distance runners to Des Moines for the 114th edition of America's Athletic Classic," Blake Boldon said.

"As Paul Morrison often said, 'The Drake Relays are Des Moines' window to the world.' Hosting this world-class delegation in 2024 is one more testament to his time-tested wisdom that has been proven true generation after generation," he added.

Notably, the Indian athletes will be competing in four different events, namely men’s and women’s 1500m run, women’s 3000m steeplechase, and the women’s 5000m run.

Who are the six Indian athletes participating in the 2024 Drake Relays?

Parul Chaudhary will be competing in the 1500m runner in the women’s division of the 2024 Drake Relays. The veteran athlete has secured gold medals at the 2022 Asian Games in the 5000m run and the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in the 3000m steeplechase. Her personal best at the 1500m clocks at 4:18:36.

Chaudhary earned an Olympic quota by notching a steeplechase national record of 9:15:31, last year. In the Men’s 1500m event, three Indian athletes will be competing, namely Avinash Sable, Ajay Kumar Saroj, and P.R. Rahul.

Sable is set to make his debut at the 1500m event in Des Moines. For the unversed, he represented India at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Furthermore, the likes of Priti Lamba and Ms. Seema will be competing in the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m run, respectively, at the 2024 Drake Relays. Priti Lamba secured third position at the 2023 Asian Games and stood fourth at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

On the other hand, Ms. Seema emerged as India’s top finisher at the 2024 World Cross Country Championship. She finished at the 36th spot.