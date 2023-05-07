Avinash Sable and Parul Choudhary erase Indian 5000m track records in Los Angeles

A steady running during racing has enabled India’s versatile international distance runner Avinash Sable to improve national men’s 5000m track by nearly six seconds at the World Continental Tour meeting in Los Angeles on Saturday (May 6).

According to information reaching here, India’s leading women’s distance runner Parul Choudhary also erased the previous national record in the women's 5000m race at the same venue. The records are subject to ratification after post-race negative dope test reports.

Sable, the 28 years old Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medalist in men’s 3000m steeplechase, clocked 13:19.30 seconds to finish 12th in the men’s 5000m race at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Los Angeles. Sable’s previous best of 13:25.65 seconds was set last year in the USA.

According to Scott Simmons of the USA, overseeing the Indian distance running programme, Sable has shown ability to churn more steady laps during competition.

“He (Sable) was able to clock five sub 64 seconds lap during 5000m race in Los Angeles, which is a good sign to run a fast 3000m steeplechase race, which is Sable’s pet event,” the foreign expert added.

Sable also holds the national 3000m steeplechase record of 8:11.20 seconds clocked on his way to winning a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Parul Choudhary, 28, India’s leading distance runner clocked 15:10.35 seconds in the women’s 5000m race to better the previous Indian record of 15:15.89 seconds set in 2010 by Preeja Sreedharan. Parul finished ninth in the race.

India’s Ajay Kumar Saroj also improved his personal best in the men’s 1500m by clocking 3:39.89 secs. He finished first in the field of nine competitors in the group III 1500m event.

However, Parvesh Khan couldn’t compete in1500m event due to an ankle pain during the warm up.

The Indian core group of distance runners, including Sable and Parul, have been training in Colorado Springs since April for upcoming major international events, including World Athletics Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games in China.

Poll : 0 votes