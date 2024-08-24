Avinash Sable at Silesia Diamond League 2024: Preview, start list, event timing, and where to watch in India

As the excitement from the Paris 2024 Olympics begins to settle, the athletics world turns its attention to the Silesia Diamond League, the 12th meet of the 15-event 2024 season.

This event, scheduled to take place at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, marks the second stop of the Diamond League circuit post Olympics. Known for its high-caliber competition, the Diamond League attracts the world's most elite track and field athletes, offering them the platform to showcase their talent and accumulate crucial points toward the season-ending championship event in Belgium.

Among the star-studded lineup is India's Avinash Sable, fresh off his historic performance at the Paris Olympics, where he became the first Indian to qualify for the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase event. Sable, who finished 11th in the Olympic final with a commendable time of 8:14.18s, will now look to continue his impressive form at the Silesia Diamond League.

The event is particularly significant for Sable, as it was at this very meet last year that he secured his qualification for the Paris Olympics by clocking a time of 8:11.63s, comfortably within the qualifying standard of 8:15.00s.

This year, Sable will compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase event on August 25th, alongside many of the same formidable athletes he faced in Paris, including the Olympic medalists from Morocco, the USA, and Kenya.

Silesia Diamond League 2024 men's 3000m steeplechase start list:

The men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Silesia Diamond League promises to be a thrilling contest, with a strong field of competitors. Avinash Sable will be up against some of the best steeplechasers in the world, many of whom were his rivals at the Paris Olympics. The start list includes:

Daniel Arce (ESP)

Karl Bebendorf (GER)

Djilali Bedrani (FRA)

Abderrafia Bouassel (MAR)

Jean-Simon Desgagnés (CAN)

Samuel Duguna (ETH)

Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) - Gold Medalist at Paris Olympics 2024

Samuel Firewu (ETH)

Ahmed Jaziri (TUN)

Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui (TUN)

Abraham Kibiwot (KEN) - Bronze Medalist at Paris Olympics 2024

Wilberforce Chemiat Kones (KEN)

Kenneth Rooks (USA) - Silver Medalist at Paris Olympics 2024

Frederik Ruppert (GER)

Avinash Mukund Sable (IND)

Amos Serem (KEN)

Abrham Sime (ETH)

Mohamed Tindouft (MAR)

Getnet Wale (ETH)

Matthew Wilkinson (USA)

Silesia Diamond League 2024 men's 3000m steeplechase event timing

The men's 3000m steeplechase event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 25, at 16:57 local time in Chorzow, Poland. For viewers in India, the race will start at 8:27 PM IST. This timing provides Indian fans with a prime opportunity to watch Sable compete live as he takes on some of the world's best athletes.

Silesia Diamond League 2024 men's 3000m steeplechase where to watch in India

Viacom 18 has the broadcast rights for the event in India. Fans can watch the live action on the Jio Cinema App which will provide live streaming.

