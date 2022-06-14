B Aishwarya breaks triple jump record at National Inter-State Athletics Championships; earns ticket to Commonwealth Games

Karnataka’s B Aishwarya was the cynosure of all eyes as she broke the women’s triple jump record on the penultimate day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai on Monday.

Aishwarya’s gold winning efforts of 14.14m were better than the Mayooka Johny’s national record of 14.11m set on July 9, 2011. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games qualifying mark in women’s triple jump was 13.70m.

“I came to Chennai (to participate at the Athletics Championships) with a goal to break the national record. I’m happy that I’ve been successful in achieve my target,” Aishwarya said in the post-match interaction.

While triple jump is Aishwarya's main event, she is taking part in the long jump as well to gain some experience. On Sunday, Aishwarya made headlines with a 6.73m mark in the women’s qualification round in the long jump. The women's long jump final at the Athletics Championships is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Karnataka’s jumper started with a 13.84m jump. Her second jump was 13.16m. In her third attempt, she entered her name in the record books.

In the women’s two-lap race at the Athletics Championships, KM Chanda came up with a personal best time of 2:01.67 seconds for the gold but her efforts fell short of the Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 2:00.83.

Haryana’s Krishan Kumar found his way through the inside to breeze from seventh place at the bell to win the 800m gold in 1:48.79 seconds.

In the men’s discus throw, Punjab picked up a 1-2 through Kirpal Singh and Gagandeep Singh, with the former crossing the 60m mark in his second of three national-level competitions this year.

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon of Punjab won the women’s discus throw gold at the Athletics Championships with the 55.67m mark.

The India B team, comprising Mohammed Ajmal, Rupal Chaudhary, Rajesh Ramesh and Dandi Jyothika Sri, won the 4x400m mixed relay gold at the Athletics Championships.

Results (all finals) at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships

Men: 800m: 1. Krishan Kumar (Haryana) 1:48.79; 2. Ankesh Chaudhary (Himachal Pradesh) 1:49.74; 3. Mohammed Afsal (Kerala) 1:49.82.

Discus Throw: 1. Kirpal Singh (Punjab) 60.31m; 2. Gagandeep Singh (Punjab) 56.29; 3. Vazeer (Haryana) 55.99.

Women

800m: 1. KM Chanda (Delhi) 2:01.67; 2. Twinkle (Punjab) 2:02.98; 3. Shalu Chaudhary (Delhi) 2:07.49.

High Jump: 1. Gracena G Merly (Tamil Nadu) 1.82m; 2. Rubina Yadav (Haryana) 1.78; 3. Angel P Devasia (Tamil Nadu) 1.76.

Triple Jump: 1. B Aishwarya (Karnataka) 14.14m (new national record) 2. Renu (Haryana) 13.43; 3. Karthika Gothandapani (Andhra Pradesh) 13.25.

Discus Throw: 1. Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (Punjab) 55.67m; 2. Nidhi Rani (Haryana) 50.86; 3. Karyuna Muthuramalingam (Tamil Nadu) 49.24.

Heptathlon: 1. Sowmiya Murugan (Andhra Pradesh) 5570 points (100mH: 14.24; HJ: 1.62; SP: 12.72; 200m: 25.33; LJ: 5.99; JT: 40.57; 800m: 2:23.51; 2. Mareena George (Kerala) 5555; 3. Sonu Kumari (Haryana) 5091.

Mixed 4x400m Relay: 1. India B (Mohammed Ajmal, Rupal Chaudhary, Rajesh Ramesh and Dandi Jyothika Sri) 3:18.84; 2. Karnataka 3:22.45; 3. Tamil Nadu 3:24.51.

Also Read: All eyes on India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he returns to competition after a gap of 10 months

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far