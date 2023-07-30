Bal Kishan and Priti Lamba win gold medals in the 3000m steeplechase at Sri Lanka Athletics Nationals 2023

Athletes from India and the Maldives competed at the 101st Sri Lanka Athletics Nationals and produced an impressive display of talent, grit, and determination. India's athletes made a big mark on the second day of the competitions, winning a total of four medals — three gold and one silver.

This outstanding performance offered a preview of the promising future that these young athletes can look forward to. Bal Kishan and Priti Lamba were the two standout performers their impressive victories in their respective events.

Bal Kishan stole the show in the men's 3000m steeplechase final. The 24-year-old put on an impressive display of speed, agility, and stamina in an effort to atone for his near miss at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok earlier this month.

Kishan outlasted a tough field of 14 opponents, ultimately winning the coveted gold medal. His incredible timing of 8:51.34s demonstrated his talent and gave him a boost to prepare for much tougher challenges on the world stage.

Priti Lamba shines in Women's 3000m Steeplechase event

Priti Lamba, a 27-year-old Indian athlete, delivered a starring performance in the women's 3000m steeplechase event, cementing her place as one of India's rising stars.

Priti was able to assert her dominance and powered her way through a grueling race, eventually winning the gold medal in 10:13.06s.

