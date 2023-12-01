Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra highlighted the big change in Indian athletes' body language while competing at major events. Chopra felt that the changes in the government policies and backing from private entities have helped the Indian athletes perform better.

In Chopra's opinion, the Indian athletes now aim to win medals at events like the Olympics instead of just being satisfied with qualification. He added that the players are better prepared mentally to give their best on the grand stage.

Speaking at RCB Innovation Labs Leaders Meet India, Neeraj Chopra shared his views on the change in Indian athletes' body language and said:

"I think the way government's support and even private companies backing us. Now, we are competing with world-class athletes. The players participate in Diamond League. They do not feel the pressure now. They are mentally ready to give their best and win."

"The second thing is the athletes know each other well. When I went to Asian Games, I met everyone. Sometimes, players are under pressure before the big event. In the coming days, I feel we can do even better," he added.

When asked if the Indian athletes' mindset has changed from qualifying for the Olympics to winning medals at the mega event, Chopra replied:

"Yes, before it was like we want to qualify for Olympics, but now, it's like we want to win medals at Olympics. This change has come about in recent years. The mental barrier has gone away. Athletes are believing that they can compete against world-class athletes."

The Indian athletes impressed the fans with their excellent performance at the Asian Games earlier this year. India won 107 medals, including 28 golds, which was the best performance by the nation at the continental meet. Indian athletes, especially Neeraj, are recognized as global sports stars now. Sharing his views on how he feels as a global star, he said:

"People recognize me now. Not just me, even Avinash Sable or Shreeshankar, when we go in Diamond League, World Championships, people recognize us. We get motivated to perform even better."

Avinash Sable is another top Indian track and field athlete. He won a gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games, while Shreeshankar won a silver medal in the long jump at the Commonwealth Games last year.

"There is only 1 secret I think"- Neeraj Chopra shares the most important thing behind his success

Neeraj Chopra is one of the most successful Indian athletes in track and field. He has made the nation proud multiple times by winning the gold medal in javelin throw at various grand competitions.

In 2023 itself, Chopra won two gold medals. He finished first at the World Championships in Budapest and followed it up with a gold medal at the Asian Games in China. When asked about the secret behind his enormous success in recent years, Chopra explained:

"There is only one secret I think. I always had the passion for my sport. My mind thinks the most about my sport and my training. I always kept thinking about my game. I think what matters the most is how deeply passionate you are about any work that you do."

Neeraj further mentioned that an athlete's body should have a proper bond with the sport. In his view, one should not blindly copy a successful sportsperson.

"It is important for you to have bonding with your sport. A lot of athletes just take up a sport. For example, someone takes up cricket just like that or after Olympics, people are choosing javelin throw. Suppose 1,000 boys start playing, but only 5-10 can make it big actually. The others will struggle. You cannot achieve success if you see that Neeraj has achieved success, so I will do," he added.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist suggested young athletes take advice from their seniors and coaches regarding the same.

"You should take advice from seniors or coaches. If it does not work out well, you might even get injured. This is a common problem among Indian athletes. The body might not allow everyone to succeed in all sports," Neeraj Chopra continued.

Lastly, Neeraj Chopra suggested how India can have more 'world-class' athletes. He felt the need for more stadiums and knowledgeable coaches, especially in the rural areas of the country.

"I feel that there should be stadiums and coaches with proper knowledge near the small villages of our country. If I talk about myself, I came out successful, but there are a lot of parents who are not ready to send their kids alone. Maximum kids, who want to make a future in sports, miss out because they do not have a stadium nearby and parents do not allow them to travel far," Neeraj Chopra said.

He gave the example of the European countries and further elaborated:

"When we go to Europe, when we are in flight, I look down when we are about to land, and in 15-20 minutes, I can see 30-40 stadiums or tracks, but in India, it is not like that. I want to see this change in India that there are stadiums with coaches at various places."

Neeraj Chopra opined that schools can also bring about a change in Indian sports by allowing kids to play sports for an hour or 90 minutes between studies. He accepted that it was a difficult task but believed India could win more medals if the change was implemented.

"Then, schools play a big role. Perhaps, schools can give one hour or an hour and a half to children to play sports. It will be difficult, but if it happens, I can say it with confidence, we can win more medals," Neeraj Chopra concluded.

Neeraj Chopra's suggestions can make a massive difference in Indian sports' future. It will be interesting to see if these changes are implemented in the coming years.