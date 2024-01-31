"Beyond grateful for the opportunity to share my story and testimony with the world" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone announces launch of new book

Olympic gold-medalist and world-record holder in the 400m hurdles, Sydney McLaughlin has just announced the launch of her new book, “Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith.”

The book details her journey in finding faith in Jesus, and how her beliefs helped her battle anxiety and imposter syndrome, leading her to win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This marks the American's authorial debut, and is highly anticipated by fans.

Sydney McLaughlin was thrust into the spotlight when she became the youngest athlete since 1980 to qualify for the US Olympic Track Team, achieving the feat at just 16-years of age.

However, crippling performance anxiety meant that she didn't medal at the 2016 Rio Games, but the hurdler vowed to come back stronger. True to her word, McLaughlin’s next four years saw her win the World Championships, the Olympics, and setting multiple new world records in the 400m hurdles.

Announcing her book which details her journey from fear to faith, the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram:

“I am so beyond grateful for the opportunity to share my story and testimony with the world. For (the) majority of my life I had an unhealthy relationship with fear."

She continued:

"It controlled everything, until God's grace granted me true and lasting freedom by way of Jesus Christ, and my prayer is that this book will encourage readers to seek the one who grants lasting freedom resulting In an inheritance that is Far Beyond Gold! Thank you for all the love and support God bless.”

Sydney McLaughlin's career highlights

Sydney McLaughlin’s first big achievement came in 2016, when she qualified for the Rio Olympics. Though she failed to medal over there, just a year later, she alongside Emma Coburn, Brenda Martinez and Jenny Simpson broke the indoor distance medley relay world record with a time of 10:40.31.

In 2018, McLaughlin forgoed her remaining collegiate eligibility to turn professional. The next year, she claimed her first World Championship medal, finishing second in the 400m hurdles. 2019 also saw her claim the title at the prestigious Diamond League.

After a 2020 marred by Covid, Sydney McLaughlin claimed her first Olympic gold in 2021, finishing on top of the podium in both the 400m hurdles, and the 4x100m relay. She repeated this feat at the 2022 World Championships.