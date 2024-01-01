"Bring on the adventures" - Allyson Felix shares moments from each month of 2023 as she welcomes 2024

Track and field legend Allyson Felix welcomed the new year with a heartwarming throwback video. The video was a compilation of some memorable moments, for the sprinter, from each month of 2023, and fans couldn't help but feel the nostalgia.

2023 was different than usual, for Allyson. This was the first time that the Olympian did not compete at the world's biggest track and field competitions as she retired from the sport in 2022. However, the 38-year-old found plenty to keep herself busy with.

2023 saw Felix expand her shoe brand Saysh alongside her brother Wes Felix. Saysh, which originally came to life in 2021 after Felix's contract disagreements with Nike, scaled new heights this year. The brand achieved monumental milestones including debuting at a major store like “Dick's Sporting Goods,” and launching their first running shoes.

2023 also witnessed Allyson Felix and her husband Kenneth Ferguson announce that they will soon be a family of four, as they are expecting a baby boy in April of this year.

In the throwback video that she shared on her Instagram, fans got to see some personal moments from Felix's past year. The moments included visits to the hospital, playing with her daughter, and teaching other kids how to run.

She captioned the post,

“Whew 2023 was a year full of all the things. Bring on the adventures of 2024”

Allyson Felix shares pictures of her baby bump

Meanwhile, giving fans an update on her pregnancy journey, Allyson Felix recently shared some pictures of her baby bump.

The sprinter, who is the most decorated track and field athlete of all time, gave birth to her first daughter Camryn back in 2018.

In the snaps shared by Felix, the American can be seen relaxing on a yacht and exercising at the gym. There is also an adorable picture of five-year-old Camryn photographing her mom on Christmas.

Felix captioned her post,

“The bump is bumping”

The American had previously shared her difficulties conceiving her second child, and her journey with IVF. Taking to Instagram the Olympian had penned down a few words of inspiration to all mothers, writing,

“Grateful for God's grace and the blessing of IVF that made expanding our family possible. Sending love to anyone navigating their own path to motherhood. To those facing challenges or uncertainties, I see you. You are not alone. Every emotion is valid, and the road to motherhood is uniquely yours.”