Britton Wilson among three finalists for The Bowerman Awards 2023

World Championships gold medalist and one of America's most promising young sprinters, Britton Wilson, has been nominated as one of three women's finalists for the 2023 Bowerman Awards.

The Bowerman is an award named after Bill Bowerman, a track and field and cross country coach from Oregon. The accolade is annually given to the country's best student-athletes in collegiate track and field and is the highest honor one can receive at that level.

Britton Wilson has made the cut for the final three athletes, given her incredible performances this year. 2023 saw her clock 1:25.16, setting a new collegiate indoor record in the 600m. She followed this up in March with a 49.48 seconds 400m indoor dash, which was a North American indoor record, and the second fastest time of the event ever.

Wilson was also responsible for the fastest indoor split in history this year, with a time of 49.19. The 23-year-old ran a 49.13 in the 400m outdoor, setting another record and cementing her position as one of America's best collegiate athletes.

In the race for the award, Britton Wilson is joined by 22-year-old sprinter Julien Alfred, who is the joint North-American indoor record holder for the 60m, and long-jumper and triple-jumper Jasmine Moore.

Meanwhile, the finalists for the men's categories include Kyle Garland, Jaydon Hibbert, and Leo Neugebauer.

Garland, is one of America's top 10 decathletes of all time. Hibbert, a Jamaican long-jumper and triple-jumper, is the record holder in both the outdoor and indoor U-20 triple jump. Last but not least, Neugebauer of Germany, holds the collegiate record for the decathlon.

The winner of the Bowerman Award will be announced on December 14 by the USTFCCCA in Denver, Colorado.

Britton Wilson's professional career

In July 2023, after breaking numerous college records, Britton Wilson announced that she would be foregoing the rest of her NCAA eligibility to turn pro.

This decision came just a few days after the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where Wilson finished second in the 400m sprint behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and ahead of Talitha Diggs.

The sprinter announced that she had signed with Adidas, writing on Instagram:

"Turning pro has been one of my lifelong dreams. Through all of the hard work and sacrifice, I truly manifested this surreal and special moment every day on the track, in the weight room, and while training. Here I am, beginning my professional track and field career with Team Adidas."

Wilson went on to participate in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where she failed to make it to the finals.