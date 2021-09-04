Brussels Diamond League 2021: Mondo Duplantis wins gold but misses world record again, Sifan Hassan ends 2021 season on high

The Brussels Diamond League came close to seeing Mondo Duplantis break the 6.19m world record. However, he did manage to win gold in the men’s pole vault event. Sifan Hassan, who confirmed she will not run any long distance runs this season, also ended her Brussels Diamond League on a high note.

When Mondo Duplantis made his first jump at the King Baudouin Stadium, fans were still filling up the seats. By the time the competition reached its climax three hours later, the Swedish Olympic champion commanded the attention of every single person.

Although the world record once again evaded Mondo Duplantis, his vaulting masterclass was on full display in the Brussels Diamond League.

He opened at 5.50m and then got over 5.75m and 5.85m. Four other competitors were left at this point, but on two managed to get over 5.85m. Olympic silver medalist Christopher Nilsen did it in his first try, while the US compatriot KC Lightfoot crossed the bar on his third attempt.

The American duo could not manage the 5.91m, though, but Mondo Duplantis once again went clear in the first to confirm his victory. The 21-year-old Swedish then raised the bar to 6.05m. He couldn’t get over the bar with his first two tries, but got over it on his third attempt.

The bar was then raised to a would-be world record height of 6.19m. Mondo Duplantis took to the runway but was not particularly close to clearing the mark on his first attempt. His second and third jumps were significantly closer, but there was no world record for him in Brussels.

Sifan Hassan makes meet record at Brussels Diamond League

Almost a month has passed since Sifan Hassan’s final race at the Olympic Games, where she won two gold medals and one bronze. Having raced just once during that time, the Dutch distance star arrived at the Brussels Diamond League well rested and ready to take on the mile.

She was the only athlete capable of sticking with the pacemaker as they led through the first 400m in 1:02.03. By the time the second pacemaker reached 800m in 2:04.97, Hassan was still in close attendance. The rest of the field, on the other hand, was about 30m adrift.

With a lap to go, it became clear that Hasan would not be breaking her own world record of 4:12.23. However, by this stage in the Brussels Diamond League, the Dutch had grown to 50m and she changed gears for the final lap to win by more than six seconds.

She clocked 4:14.74, the fifth-fastest performance in history, and smashed Faith Kipyegon’s meet record by two seconds.

"My goal was to run fast here tonight and that is what I did. It is a beautiful time."@sifanhassan after cruising to victory in the mile at #BrusselsDL #DiamondLeague



📸 @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/3G0Ja3wlPX — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) September 3, 2021

Ethiopia’s Axumawit Embaye was second in 4:21.08, closely followed by Australia’s Linden Hall, who broke her own Oceanian record with 4:21.38 in the Brussels Diamond League. She was quoted by Brussels Diamond League as saying:.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we haven’t had such a big crowd and I’m so happy to see them. We haven’t experienced it for nearly two years; it makes you feel special. It’s amazing, I really love it.”

Edited by Diptanil Roy