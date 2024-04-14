Bryan Clay Invitational 2024: Sarvesh Kushare wins men's high jump title

Indian athlete Sarvesh Kushare produced a stellar performance at the Bryan Clay Invitational 2024 event on Sunday, April 14. Kushare bagged the gold medal with a clearance of 2.19m over the bar in the men’s high jump event. His personal best, though, was recorded at 2.27m in 2022, while he made a 2.26m effort at the Asian Games, last year.

Meanwhile, AJ McGloflin of the USA stood second behind Kushare with a jump of 2.08m. Americans Cass Dobrowolski, Wyatt Thiel, and Canada’s Aiden Grout took the third spot with each recording a 2.03m effort.

Nishad Kumar, who bagged the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, also made his presence felt at the event. He finished at the sixth spot alongside the likes of Com Cotton, Skye Ciccarelli, and Owen Pennington with a jump of 1.98m.

Meanwhile, in Group B, not a single athlete managed to clear the two-metre mark.

Parvej Khan finished 12th in the men’s 1500m event at Bryan Clay Invitational 2024

Parvej Khan finished at the 12th spot in the 1500m event at the Bryan Clay Invitational 2024 event. He recorded his personal best of 3:38:76, thereby becoming the fourth-fastest Indian in the tournament’s history.

Only, three Indian athletes have recorded faster timing than him at the event in the past, namely Jinson Johnson, Bahadur Prasad, and Ajay Kumar Saroj Previously, Parvej had recorded his best timing of 3:30.89 in 2022.

USA’s Colin Sahlman, meanwhile, won the 1500m race at the Bryan Clay Invitational 2024 with a timing of 3:3.96. Nathan Green stood in second with 3:34,79, followed by Craig Engels (3.35.46) in third.

Parvej had, earlier, reached the final of the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 1600m event. He finished in seventh spot in the one-mile track event’s final in the NCAA Championships of the United States in Boston, clocking 4 minutes 03.05 seconds.