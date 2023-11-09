"Can't even put into words the honor it is" - Sha'Carri Richardson on having hometown track named after her

Earlier in the year, it was announced that Sha'Carri Richardson would have a track named after her in her hometown at the Jesse Owens Athletics Complex's John Kincaide Stadium.

The decision came after the Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted on October 19, to honor Richardson for her astounding performances in the world of athletics, which include three-world championship medals.

Sha'Carri Richardson took to her social media accounts to announce the date of the track-naming ceremony. A copy of the invitation to the ceremony that she shared on Instagram reads:

"Honoring World's Fastest Woman, Dallas ISD graduate and future Olympian. Please join us at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse as Trustee Foreman, Superintendent Elizalde, and dignitaries from the city of Dallas present this honor in naming the Kincaide Stadium track and other proclamations to Ms. Richardson. "

Richardson captioned the post,

"I literally can't even put into words the honor it is to have this legendary track to be named after me in my hometown. TRIPLE D, thank you for being apart of my journey NO PLACE LIKE HOME I will be back home This Friday for this unforgettable moment!!!"

The 100m record holder also shared the same post to her story, writing,

Just posting this put tears in my eyes, HAPPY TEARS.

Sha'Carri Richardson via her Instagram story

Sha'Carri Richardson's stellar 2023

After losing her Tokyo 2020 Olympics spot due to a doping suspension for her use of marijuana, the years 2021 and 2022 were forgettable for Sha'Carri Richardson.

The sprinter then made a comeback to full form in early 2023, clocking a 10.57 at the Miramar Invitational. After adjusting for wind, the time converts to a 10.77.

Richardson further proved herself as the athlete to watch out for when she stormed to her first 100m Diamond League win in Doha. On her way to the win, she also set a new meet record clocking 10.76 seconds.

In July 2023, Sha'Carri won the 100m gold at the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, with a time of 10.82. This made her eligible to compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The 23-year-old made the most of her time at the World Championships, walking away with two golds and a bronze. She won her first gold medal in the 100m, with a championship record of 10.65. The American's second gold came as part of the 4x100m relay, alongside teammates Gabby Thomas, Tamari Davis, and Twanisha Terry.

Richardson walked away with a bronze in the 200m, falling short to Shericka Jackson and Gabby Thomas.