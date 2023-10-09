Chicago Marathon 2023 results: Sifan Hassan and Kelvin Kiptum set new records

The fifth of the six world major marathons, the 2023 Chicago Marathon, held on October 8, 2023, witnessed four new records being set, including a world record and three course records.

Kelvin Kiptum broke the men's elite world record in the marathon by clocking an impressive 2:00:35. He exceeded the previous record of Eliud Kipchoge of 2:01.09.

Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands set the course record, clocking an impressive time of 2:13:44. The Chicago Marathon was Hassan's only second marathon ever. She ran her first marathon in London in April, where she clocked 2:18.33 to clinch the top position.

The other two course records were set in the men's and women's wheelchair events. Marcel Hug set the record in men's wheelchair clocking 1:22:37 and Catherine Debrunner set a record in women's wheelchair clocking 1:38:44 CR.

Results of the 2023 Chicago Marathon

Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya celebrates after winning the 2023 Chicago Marathon professional men's division and setting a world record marathon time of 2:00.35 in Chicago, Illinois

The list of top 10 finishers at the 2023 Chicago Marathon is given below.

Men’s Elite

1. Kelvin Kiptum (KEN) -- 2:00:35 WR

2. Benson Kipruto (KEN) -- 2:04:02

3. Bashir Abdi (BEL) -- 2:04:32

4. John Korir (KEN) -- 2:05:09

5. Seifu Tura Abdiwak (ETH) -- 2:05:29

6. Conner Mantz (USA) -- 2:07:47

7. Clayton Young (USA) -- 2:08:00

8. Galen Rupp (USA) -- 2:08:48

9. Sam Chelanga (USA) -- 2:08:50

10. Takashi Ichida (JPN) -- 2:08:57

13. Matt McDonald (USA) -- 2:10:34

Women’s Elite

1. Sifan Hassan (NED) -- 2:13:44 CR

2. Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) -- 2:15:37

3. Megertu Alemu (ETH) -- 2:17:09

4. Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) -- 2:17:23

5. Tadu Teshome Nare (ETH) -- 2:20:04

6. Genzebe Dibaba (ETH) -- 2:21:47

7. Emily Sisson (USA) -- 2:22:09

8. Molly Seidel (USA) -- 2:23:07

9. Rose Harvey (GBR) -- 2:23:21

10. Sara Vaughn (USA) -- 2:23:24

13. Emma Bates (USA) -- 2:25:04

17. Des Linden (USA) -- 2:27:35

Men’s Wheelchair

1. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:22:37 CR

2. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) -- 1:31:34

3. Jetze Plat (NED) -- 1:31:40

4. Aaron Pike (USA) -- 1:32:45

5. Josh Cassidy (USA) -- 1:33:29

6. Sho Watanabe (JPN) -- 1:35:40

7. Patrick Monahan (IRL) -- 1:35:31

8. Simon Lawson (GBR) -- 1:36:30

9. Evan Correll (USA) -- 1:39:49

10. Jorge Madera Jimenez (USA) -- 1:39:52

Women’s Wheelchair

1. Catherine Debrunner (SUI) -- 1:38:44 CR

2. Susannah Scaroni (USA) -- 1:38:46

3. Tatyana McFadden (USA) -- 1:41:17

4. Manuela Schar (SUI) -- 1:41:19

5. Aline Rocha (BRA) -- 1:41:24

6. Vanessa Cristina De Souza (BRA) -- 1:49:22

7. Jenna Fesemyer (USA) -- 1:49:31

8. Michelle Wheeler (USA) -- 1:55:40

9. Hannah Dederick (USA) -- 1:56:56

10. Yen Hoang (USA) -- 1:58:16