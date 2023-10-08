Chicago Marathon 2023: Where to watch, Schedule, Athletes and more

The 2023 Chicago Marathon is scheduled to be held on October 8, 2023. More than 45,000 runners will participate in the 45th edition of this annual marathon on Sunday in Chicago, Illinois.

The Chicago Marathon is the fifth of six world major marathons and has earned the title of Platinum Label Marathon. The course of the Chicago Marathon will start and end at the Grand Park.

Where to watch the 2023 Chicago Marathon

Detailed information on the countries along with the streaming apps and channels are given below.

USA : The viewers can watch the 2023 Chicago Marathon on the NBC Chicago 24/7 website. The race will also stream on NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, and NBC Sports Chicago in both English and Spanish.

: The viewers can watch the 2023 Chicago Marathon on the NBC Chicago 24/7 website. The race will also stream on NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, and NBC Sports Chicago in both English and Spanish. UK : Viewers can watch the marathon live on Discovery Plus.

: Viewers can watch the marathon live on Discovery Plus. Australia : Viewers from Australia can watch the marathon live on Flo Track.

: Viewers from Australia can watch the marathon live on Flo Track. Spain: Viewers from Spain can watch the marathon on RTVE

Viewers from other parts of the world can watch the marathon live on nbcchicago.com, nbcsportschicago.com, and telemundochicago.com

Schedule for the 2023 Chicago Marathon

The Marathon is scheduled to begin at 7:20 a.m. (CT) on October 8, 2023, Sunday, with runners beginning in three different waves.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Marathon Wave 1 Start: 7:30 a.m.

Marathon Wave 2 Start: 8 a.m.

Marathon Wave 3 Start: 8:35 a.m

All the above categories are according to the Central Time

Athletes to watch at the 2023 Chicago Marathon

Third-place finisher John Korir of Kenya, first-place finisher Benson Kipruto of Kenya, and second-place finisher Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia pose for a photo after the 2022 Chicago Marathon at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois

Benson Kipruto won last year's marathon clocking an impressive time of 2:04:24. He will return to the start line and will defend his title. Kipruto will be accompanied by a fellow Kenyan athlete, Kelvin Kiptum, who clinched the top place at the London Marathon a few months ago.

Ruth Chepng'etich who won the previous year's marathon clocking a spectacular 2:14.18 will compete to defend her title. Chepng'etich is the third fastest marathoner ever.

She will compete against the Dutch athlete and the 2023 London Marathon winner, Siffan Hassan. Hassan made her debut in marathon running in London and went on to win the title clocking an incredible time of 2:18.33.