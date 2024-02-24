American sprinter Christian Coleman, considered one of the finest sprinters in the world, was banned from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 due to a suspension for missing three doping tests within 12 months.

Christian Coleman burst onto the scene in 2017 by winning the NCAA championships in the 100m and 200m sprints. He continued his dominance on the international stage as he clocked an impressive 9.76 seconds in the 100-meter sprint at the World Championships in 2019.

However, his international career has been marked by some unwanted controversies. Coleman has been accused of missing three doping tests within 12 months citing "whereabouts failure", violating the regulations of the Athletics Integrity Unit which handles the anti-doping conditions for World Athletics.

Christian Coleman claimed that he missed those doping tests due to unwanted errors, understandable problems, and technical delays. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) originally suspended him for two years, including the ban from the Tokyo Olympics. Following his suspension, Coleman expressed his disappointment in an interview (via New York Times):

“For an athlete who believes wholeheartedly in clean sport and who has competed cleanly my entire life, this decision is disappointing and frustrating, to say the least.”

Following an appeal by Coleman, the CAS reduced the punishment by six months. The ruling stated that the court had found "the athlete’s degree of negligence to be lower than that established in the Challenged Decision.”

Beyond the controversy: A look at Christian Coleman's career highlights

Christian Coleman's suspension ended in November 2021 and he has registered a stunning comeback on the track since then.

He secured a silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2022 World Championships and won the 60-meter sprint at the Millrose games in 2023. Coleman also won the men's 100m in the Xiamen Diamond League in 2023, clocking 9.83 seconds.

At the World Athletics Championship in Budapest in 2023, Coleman won another silver in the 4x100m relay event. He was quoted as saying after the win (via BBC):

"It hurt a little bit but I knew what I was capable of doing and I knew what I was ready to do."

"Then my mind transitioned into the next opportunity for success. I knew coming here it would be a world-class field and an opportunity for me to bounce back," he added.

Christian Coleman's journey has been marked by both victories and controversies. While the Tokyo Olympics suspension remains a significant blot in his astonishing career, his dominance in various international tournaments since then makes him one of the favorites for the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024.

Coleman's story is a reminder of the importance of athletes' responsibility towards anti-doping tests and its tight regulations in competitive sports.