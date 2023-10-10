Commonwealth Games medalists Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker to move out of Kerala 

In the latest development in the sporting world of Kerala, triple jumpers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker have announced that they will be moving out of Kerala due to a lack of recognition and appropriate funding.

Eldhose Paul, gold medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and India's first triple jumper to qualify for a World Athletics Championships, said that he was yet to receive a congratulatory message from Kerala's sporting authorities for his achievements.

The concern goes beyond congratulatory messages, with the 26-year-old unsure if he will receive the financial backing an athlete needs from the state of Kerala.

Speaking on the issue to OnMnorama, Eldhose said:

"I have realized that I won't get any kind of recognition in Kerala. I'll have to migrate to some other state to get financial support for preparing for next year's Paris Olympics."

Abdulla Aboobacker, silver medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and gold medalist at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, is of the same opinion.

The Keralite expressed his disappointment over the lack of financial support shown by the government, saying to the same publication:

"Athletes from other states, who won medals at the Asian Athletics Championship, received cash incentives worth crores from their respective state governments. We expected at least a nominal cash prize and a word of appreciation from the sports authorities in Kerala. But that didn’t happen."

Both Eldhose and Aboobacker had qualified for the Asian Games 2023, with Aboobacker finishing fourth behind compatriot Praveen Chithravel.

Eldhose is looking for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Kerala State Athletics Associate so that he can relocate to Tamil Nadu or Odisha. With this decision, neither of the two triple jumpers will be seen sporting the Kerala jersey at the upcoming National Games that will be held in Goa.

HS Prannoy alleges poor treatment from Kerala, will be switching states to Tamil Nadu

This isn't the first time that a sportsperson from Kerala has looked to switch states, as just a few days ago Asian Games medalist HS Prannoy announced that he will be moving to Tamil Nadu.

Prannoy raised the same concerns as Eldhose and Aboobacker, stating that neither the Kerala Badminton Association nor the state sports departments was appreciative of his achievements.

The shutter has already acquired the required NOC to represent Tamil Nadu, and will be seen sporting their name on his back from the next senior national event.