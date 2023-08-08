The USATF has announced a 139-member squad for the 2023 World Athletics Championships (WAC). The most awaited track and field event is set to be held in Budapest from August 19 to August 27.
Amongst the 139 athletes, 82 from the 2022 Oregon WAC squad feature, of which 23 have won individual medals — with 10 of them being gold.
While 45 athletes are set to make their debut at the event this year, 10 athletes will compete as wild card entrants after winning in the 2022 edition or at the Diamond League final in Zurich. 63 of the 139 athletes are Tokyo Olympians, with 22 being the medalists.
Sha'Carri Richardson will be seen competing with Gabby Thomas and Kayla White in the 200m event. The trio of Talitha Diggs, Britton Wilson, and Sydney Mclaughlin, who were a part of the 4x400m relay winning team in WAC 2022, would be seen competing against each other in the 400m sprint.
Meanwhile, 19-year-old Erriyon Knighton, who won the bronze medal at the event last year, will be seen competing alongside Kenny Bednarek, who specializes in the 200m sprint, and three-time world champions Noah Lyles and Courtney Lindsey.
In Pole Vault, Bridget Williams is set to make her international debut in Budapest while 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, Katie Moon, will be seen competing alongside Sandi Morris. The 18-year-old Hana Moll will be the youngest member of Team USATF in Budapest.
USA occupied all three steps of the podium (gold medalist Ryan Crouser, silver medalist Joe Kovacs, and bronze medalist Josh Awotunde) at WAC 2022 and they will all be seen competing in Budapest this year.
The Defending champion, Chase Ealey will be seen competing along with Maggie Ewen and the Tokyo Olympian Adelaide Aquilla.
Team USA for 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest: Women’s Roster ft. Sha'Carri Richardson
100m: Brittany Brown, Tamari Davis, Sha'Carri Richardson
200m: Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Kayla White
400m: Talitha Diggs, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Britton Wilson
800m: Nia Akins, Kaela Edwards, Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers
1500m: Nikki Hiltz, Sinclaire Johnson, Cory McGee
3000m Steeplechase: Emma Coburn, Krissy Gear, Courtney Wayment
5000m: Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers
10,000m: Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers
35K Race Walk: Stephanie Casey, Miranda Melville, Maria Michta-Coffey
Marathon: Keira D'Amato, Lindsay Flanagan, Susanna Sullivan
100mh: Nia Ali, Keni Harrison, Masai Russell
400mh: Anna Cockrell, Shamier Little, Dalilah Muhammad
High Jump: Vashti Cunningham
Pole Vault: Hana Moll, Katie Moon, Sandi Morris, Bridget Williams
Long Jump: Quanesha Burks, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore
Triple Jump: Tori Franklin, Jasmine Moore, Keturah Orji
Shot Put: Adelaide Aquilla, Jalani Davis, Chase Ealey, Maggie Ewen
Discus: Valarie Allman, Elena Bruckner, Veronica Fraley, Lagi Tausaga-Collins
Hammer Throw: Brooke Andersen, Janee’ Kassanavoid, DeAnna Price, Jillian Shippee
Javelin Throw: Ariana Ince, Maggie Malone
Heptathlon: Taliyah Brooks, Anna Hall, Chari Hawkins
Relay pool (Additional Athletes): Tamara Clark, Makenzie Dunmore, Rosey Effiong, Quanera Hayes, Alexis Holmes, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry
Team USA for 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest: Men’s Roster ft. Noah Lyles
100m: Cravont Charleston, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Noah Lyles
200m: Kenny Bednarek, Erriyon Knighton, Courtney Lindsey, Noah Lyles
400m: Bryce Deadmon, Quincy Hall, Michael Norman, Vernon Norwood
800m: Isaiah Harris, Bryce Hoppel, Clayton Murphy
1500m: Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, Joe Waskom
5000m: Paul Chelimo, Sean McGorty, Abdihamid Nur
10,000m: Woody Kincaid, Joe Klecker, Sean McGorty
Marathon: Elkanah Kibet, Nico Montanez, Zach Panning
3000m steeplechase: Benard Keter, Kenneth Rooks, Isaac Updike
110m hurdles: Freddie Crittenden, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts, Cordell Tinch
400m hurdles: CJ Allen, Trevor Bassitt, Rai Benjamin
Decathlon: Kyle Garland, Harrison Williams, Zach Ziemek
High jump: JuVaughn Harrison, Shelby McEwen, Vernon Turner
Pole vault: Zach Bradford, Chris Nilsen, Zach McWhorter
Long jump: Marquis Dendy, Jarrion Lawson, Steffin McCarter
Triple jump: Chris Benard, Will Claye, Donald Scott
Shot put: Josh Awotunde, Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Payton Otterdahl
Discus: Sam Mattis, Turner Washington, Brian Williams
Hammer: Daniel Haugh, Rudy Winkler, Alex Young
Javelin: Ethan Dabbs, Ethan Dabbs, Capers Williamson
4x100m: Brandon Carnes, JT Smith, Kendal Williams (plus athletes named in individual sprints)
4x400m: Chris Bailey, Matthew Boling, Justin Robinson, Ryan Willie (plus athletes named in individual sprints)