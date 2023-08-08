The USATF has announced a 139-member squad for the 2023 World Athletics Championships (WAC). The most awaited track and field event is set to be held in Budapest from August 19 to August 27.

Amongst the 139 athletes, 82 from the 2022 Oregon WAC squad feature, of which 23 have won individual medals — with 10 of them being gold.

While 45 athletes are set to make their debut at the event this year, 10 athletes will compete as wild card entrants after winning in the 2022 edition or at the Diamond League final in Zurich. 63 of the 139 athletes are Tokyo Olympians, with 22 being the medalists.

Sha'Carri Richardson will be seen competing with Gabby Thomas and Kayla White in the 200m event. The trio of Talitha Diggs, Britton Wilson, and Sydney Mclaughlin, who were a part of the 4x400m relay winning team in WAC 2022, would be seen competing against each other in the 400m sprint.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Erriyon Knighton, who won the bronze medal at the event last year, will be seen competing alongside Kenny Bednarek, who specializes in the 200m sprint, and three-time world champions Noah Lyles and Courtney Lindsey.

In Pole Vault, Bridget Williams is set to make her international debut in Budapest while 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, Katie Moon, will be seen competing alongside Sandi Morris. The 18-year-old Hana Moll will be the youngest member of Team USATF in Budapest.

USA occupied all three steps of the podium (gold medalist Ryan Crouser, silver medalist Joe Kovacs, and bronze medalist Josh Awotunde) at WAC 2022 and they will all be seen competing in Budapest this year.

The Defending champion, Chase Ealey will be seen competing along with Maggie Ewen and the Tokyo Olympian Adelaide Aquilla.

Team USA for 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest: Women’s Roster ft. Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson will be seen in action at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

100m: Brittany Brown, Tamari Davis, Sha'Carri Richardson

200m: Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Kayla White

400m: Talitha Diggs, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Britton Wilson

800m: Nia Akins, Kaela Edwards, Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers

1500m: Nikki Hiltz, Sinclaire Johnson, Cory McGee

3000m Steeplechase: Emma Coburn, Krissy Gear, Courtney Wayment

5000m: Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers

10,000m: Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers

35K Race Walk: Stephanie Casey, Miranda Melville, Maria Michta-Coffey

Marathon: Keira D'Amato, Lindsay Flanagan, Susanna Sullivan

100mh: Nia Ali, Keni Harrison, Masai Russell

400mh: Anna Cockrell, Shamier Little, Dalilah Muhammad

High Jump: Vashti Cunningham

Pole Vault: Hana Moll, Katie Moon, Sandi Morris, Bridget Williams

Long Jump: Quanesha Burks, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore

Triple Jump: Tori Franklin, Jasmine Moore, Keturah Orji

Shot Put: Adelaide Aquilla, Jalani Davis, Chase Ealey, Maggie Ewen

Discus: Valarie Allman, Elena Bruckner, Veronica Fraley, Lagi Tausaga-Collins

Hammer Throw: Brooke Andersen, Janee’ Kassanavoid, DeAnna Price, Jillian Shippee

Javelin Throw: Ariana Ince, Maggie Malone

Heptathlon: Taliyah Brooks, Anna Hall, Chari Hawkins

Relay pool (Additional Athletes): Tamara Clark, Makenzie Dunmore, Rosey Effiong, Quanera Hayes, Alexis Holmes, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry

Team USA for 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest: Men’s Roster ft. Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles will be seen in action at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

100m: Cravont Charleston, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Noah Lyles

200m: Kenny Bednarek, Erriyon Knighton, Courtney Lindsey, Noah Lyles

400m: Bryce Deadmon, Quincy Hall, Michael Norman, Vernon Norwood

800m: Isaiah Harris, Bryce Hoppel, Clayton Murphy

1500m: Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, Joe Waskom

5000m: Paul Chelimo, Sean McGorty, Abdihamid Nur

10,000m: Woody Kincaid, Joe Klecker, Sean McGorty

Marathon: Elkanah Kibet, Nico Montanez, Zach Panning

3000m steeplechase: Benard Keter, Kenneth Rooks, Isaac Updike

110m hurdles: Freddie Crittenden, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts, Cordell Tinch

400m hurdles: CJ Allen, Trevor Bassitt, Rai Benjamin

Decathlon: Kyle Garland, Harrison Williams, Zach Ziemek

High jump: JuVaughn Harrison, Shelby McEwen, Vernon Turner

Pole vault: Zach Bradford, Chris Nilsen, Zach McWhorter

Long jump: Marquis Dendy, Jarrion Lawson, Steffin McCarter

Triple jump: Chris Benard, Will Claye, Donald Scott

Shot put: Josh Awotunde, Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Payton Otterdahl

Discus: Sam Mattis, Turner Washington, Brian Williams

Hammer: Daniel Haugh, Rudy Winkler, Alex Young

Javelin: Ethan Dabbs, Ethan Dabbs, Capers Williamson

4x100m: Brandon Carnes, JT Smith, Kendal Williams (plus athletes named in individual sprints)

4x400m: Chris Bailey, Matthew Boling, Justin Robinson, Ryan Willie (plus athletes named in individual sprints)