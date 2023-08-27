"Congrats on gold" - Katie Ledecky congratulates Noah Lyles on winning a gold medal at World Athletics Championships 2023

Katie Ledecky has congratulated Noah Lyles for his incredible run at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The American sprinter won his third world 200m title on Friday to become the first male sprinter since Usain Bolt in 2015 to achieve the sprint double in the World Athletics Championships.

Noah Lyles is also the fifth sprinter to achieve the 100 and 200 m World Double at the World Athletics Championships. Maurice Greene was the first man to achieve the feat in 1999. Since then, Justin Gatlin in 2005, Tyson Gay in 2007 and Usain Bolt have all won the sprint double.

Usain Bolt is the only man to win the sprint double thrice at the Championships. He achieved it in 2009, 2013 and 2015. After his retirement, none of the sprinters got there and it took eight years for another sprinter to achieve that feat.

Noah Lyles took to the 'X'( formerly Twitter) to share a few pictures with the medal.

"Only the 5th Man in History to win the WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS Double!", he wrote.

The post, which has garnered more than 6,000 likes and 800 reposts, was shared by several fans and his followers. Katie Ledecky was one of the celebrities to congratulate the American sprinter on the social media platform. The 21-time world champion swimmer commented on the post with a picture of her along with Noah Lyles in the USA uniform.

"Congrats on ✌️gold 🥇🥇" she wrote.

Lyles also replied to her comment, thanking her for the wishes. Katie Ledecky's reply has garnered more than 600 likes and 30 reposts within an hour.

"Thank You Katie", Lyles had replied.

Katie Ledecky became the first-ever swimmer to win six consecutive World Championships in July

Both US Superstars, Noah Lyles and Katie Ledecky, have been rewriting the history books in 2023. While Noah Lyles broke several records at the World Athletics Championships in August, Katie Ledecky dominated the World Aquatic Championships in Japan in July.

The swimmer bagged her 16th gold medal after winning the 800-meter freestyle in a time of 8:08.87. She defeated Li Bingjie of China by a massive 4.44 seconds to win the championship.

Katie Ledecky now has the most career individual world swimming titles, one title more than Michael Phelps. She is also the only swimmer to win six consecutive world championships in the same event.

Both Ledecky and Lyles will be the faces of the USA's campaign at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. Lyles won a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 200 m race. Ledecky has already won ten Olympic medals, including seven gold medals. The swimmer clinched two gold and two silver medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.