Sha'Carri Richardson is eager to start the 2024 season and break more records. She missed the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 due to a failed drug test and faced a one-month suspension.

Richardson, however, emerged as the fastest woman in history, winning the 100m race at the 2023 track and field World Championships in Budapest. She ran 10.65 seconds, shattering Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .02 seconds, to claim her first world title in the women's 100m.

Richardson has now set her eyes on the Paris Olympics. She recently took to Instagram, saying:

"The countdown has begun."

She also shared the lyrics of Yeah Glo! by American rapper GloRilla:

"On top of the world now, they tried to underestimate me."

Olympics.com said Richardson, 23, is one of the top five American sports personalities to watch out for in 2024. It highlighted that at the World Championships in Budapest:

"she ran a championship record 10.65 seconds to take the 100m ahead of Shericka Jackson and double Olympic short sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce."

Richardson also claimed bronze in the 200m, helping the USA nail the 4x100m relay gold.

"she can do even bigger things in 2024." (Olympics.com)

Sha'Carri Richardson has a new level of class - Jessica Ennis-Hill

Heptathlon gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill, in a 2023 interview, highlighted Sha'Carri Richardson as one of USA track and field's brightest names. She believes the young athlete will give amazing performances in 2024.

Sha'Carri Richardson won the 100m race at World Championships in Budapest

Ennis-Hill said:

"I think on a global scale, there's Sha'Carri Richardson in America in the 100 and 200 meters."

The British track and field athlete believes Richardson has shown a new level of class.

"She's kind of come out and shown a new level of class and I'm excited to see how she rivals the Jamaicans." (via Mirror)

Ennis-Hill added that the American sprinter also has plenty of pressure to deliver again. After the Diamond League Final in 2023, Richardson said every time they line up, they come with their A-game.

"I love racing against those women, they bring the best in me. I feel like, you know, they come with their A-game, so we have no choice but to put our best foot forward."

She shared her keen interest in the Paris Olympics, saying:

"I'm looking forward to competing with these ladies at their fullest health, their fullest happiness, next year for the Olympics." (via Track & Field News)