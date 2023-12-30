The legendary sprinter Michael Johnson recently appriciated Ryan Crouser for his athletic ability. Hailing from a lineage of throwers, Crouser has earned a name that stands on its own.

During the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, the American thrower defended his title in the men's shot-put event by setting a new championship record of 23.51 m. He defeated Italian thrower Leonardo Fabbri and his fellow teammate Joe Kovacs.

Recently, Johnson reshared a video of the 31-year-old thrower posted by his trainer and Doctor of Physiotherapy, Brendan Thompson. In the video, the world champion is seen showcasing his physical prowess as he leaps from the bench to a lofty platform in an agile move.

Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 145 kg, Crouser possesses a distinctive physique. The thrower's trainer shared the video, stating that the myth that size hinders athletics prowess was overturned by the world champion.

"The 'I’m too big to be athletic' myth officially debunked by world record shot putter Ryan Crouser," Crouser's trainer wrote.

Amazed by the American thrower's athletic capability, Johnson wrote:

"Crazy athleticism!"

Expand Tweet

The world champion defended the title in the Hungarian capital despite suffering from two blood clots in the calf muscle a few days prior to the championships.

In the 2022 World Athletics Championships, held on home soil, he dominated his fellow teammates Kovacs and Josh Awotunde to clinch his first world title recording a throw of 22.94 m.

Ryan Crouser at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games

Ryan Crouser of Team United States competes during Men's Shot Put Qualification during the 2023 World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Ryan Crouser has etched his name in history books by winning in two consecutive Olympic games.

During the 2016 Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, he clinched a gold medal, setting a new Olympic record with a throw of 22.52 m. The victorious throw was tenth best men's shot put throw of all time.

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the accomplished American thrower displayed exceptional throwing skills as all of his six throws broke the previous Olympic record of 2016. He defended the title with his best throw of 23.30 m.

Following his extraordinary success, Crouser was honored with the Track & Field News 2021 World Male Athlete of the Year and the Jesse Owens Award.

Only a few months after suffering from the blood clots, the American thrower has resumed his training, affirming his dedication to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.