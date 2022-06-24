CWG 2022: High jumper Tejaswin Shankar to get a berth if IOA increases quota for AFI

India’s high jumper Tejaswin Shankar's chances of competing at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will all depend on if the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is allotted an additional quota by the 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee.

Shankar approached the Delhi High Court as his 2.27m performance at the NCAA outdoor competition in Eugene on June 10, wasn’t considered by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the Commonwealth Games selection. Shankar, meanwhile, claimed he requested AFI for an exemption from competing at the domestic meet in Chennai as it clashed with the dates of the NCAA event.

However, AFI said the high jumper didn’t approach the federation as it was mandatory to compete at the National Inter-state Athletics Championships held from June 10-14 in Chennai for Commonwealth Games selection. Ignored by the AFI, Shankar knocked on the doors of the court.

The AFI legal team told the court that Shankar will be considered for the Commonwealth Games in case the quota of 36 athletes for AFI is increased by the IOA.

At the hearing on Friday, June 24, the court was optimistic that the IOA would increase the national track and field quota to accommodate additional athletes, including Shankar in the national team.

When approached, Rajiv Mehta, secretary general of the IOA, didn’t confirm or deny that there is a possibility of getting additional quota places for athletics discipline.

“The concerned official dealing with the Commonwealth Games contingent is on leave for two days,” Mehta told Sportskeeda. “So, we can’t give any details right now.”

Four more athletes within the qualification norms approached the AFI to reconsider their case if there is a chance of an additional quota.

Army marathon runners Srinu Bugatha and Anish Thapa also qualified for the Commonwealth Games but weren’t shortlisted in the final 36-member team. Nitendra Singh Rawat, who has been the leading marathon runner this season, has instead been included in the national team for Birmingham.

The 2018 Jakarta Asian Games champion Swapna Barman too achieved the qualification mark but wasn’t considered by the AFI selection panel for the Commonwealth Games. She is also hopeful of being included in the squad.

