CWG 2022: Hima Das advances to semi-finals in 200m, Manju Bala enters final in hammer throw

Hima Das qualified for the women's 200m semi-finals after finishing on top in her heat, clocking 23.42s, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Thursday (August 4).

Hima Das led the five-woman field from the start, with Rhoda Njobvu of Zambia clocking 23.85s to finish second. Jacent Nyamhunge of Uganda finished third with a timing of 24.07.

In the women's 200m event, there were a total of six heats with the top 16 athletes progressing to the semi-finals. Hima Das finished an overall eighth in the field after all heats.

Favour Ofili of Nigeria (22.71s in Heat 1), Elaine-Thompson-Herah (22.80s in Heat 5) and five others had better timings than Hima Das, progressing into the semi-finals.

Women's 200m heat results at CWG 2022. (PC: CWG 2022)

Hima Das to also participate in relay

Hima will also be a part of India's 4x400m relay team. The team was in the news before their departure to Birmingham after they were hit by a doping scandal.

Dhanalakshmi Sekhar was first ruled out of CWG 2022 after failing a dope test, with Jilna VM soon following suit.

Dutee Chand, the national 100m record holder, Hima, Simi and Srabani Nanda are the four members of the short relay team.

Manju Bala advances to hammer throw final

In the women's hammer throw, India's Manju Bala advanced to the final while her compatriot Sarita Singh failed to make the cut.

33-year-old Bala finished 11th in the qualification round with a best throw of 59.68m in her first attempt.

Sarita failed to make the final after finishing 13th with her best throw of 57.48. The 12 best performers advance to the final, which will be held on Saturday, August 6.

Canada's Camryn Rogers topped the qualification round with a best throw of 74.68m, which is a Commonwealth Games record.

Earlier, India's Tejaswin Shankar, the national record holder in the men's high jump, became the first-ever Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in high jump. The 23-year-old from Delhi jumped 2.22m to win the bronze medal.

Hamish Kerr of New Zealand and Brandon Starc of Australia won the gold and silver medals, respectively.

