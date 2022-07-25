CWG 2022: Indian women's 4x100m relay team member fails dope test

With just three days left until the start of the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022), there's yet another jolt in the Indian athletics camp. A member of the women's 4x100m relay team has tested positive for a banned substance and is set to be withdrawn from the Indian squad. The identity of the athlete hasn't been revealed yet.

A top source was quoted as saying to PTI:

"A member of the relay team bound for CWG has tested positive and she will be withdrawn."

The dope test resulted in back-to-back setbacks for the Indian athletics contingent. Earlier, two other CWG-bound athletes, sprinter S Dhanalakshmi and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu, were found to have used banned substances, just a few days ahead of the multi-sporting event.

Dhanalakshmi, who was supposed to compete in the 100m and 4x100m relay, tested positive for a banned steroid.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya, who was scheduled to represent India in the triple jump event at CWG 2022, also tested positive for a banned drug.

CWG 2022: Indian athletics squad

Here is the full athletics squad:

Men: Avinash Sable - men’s 3000m steeplechase, Nitender Rawat - men’s marathon, M Sreeshankar - men’s long Jump, Muhammed Anees Yahiya - men’s long Jump, Abdulla Aboobacker - men’s triple jump, Praveen Chithravel - men’s triple jump, Eldhose Paul - men’s triple jump, Neeraj Chopra - men’s javelin throw, DP Manu - men’s javelin throw, Rohit Yadav - men’s javelin throw

Sandeep Kumar - men’s 10km race walk, Amit Khatri - men’s 10km race walk, Tejaswin Shankar - men’s high jump, Amoj Jacob - men’s 4x400m relay, Noah Nirmal Tom - men’s 4x400m relay, Muhammed Ajmal - men’s 4x400m relay, Naganathan Pandi - men’s 4x400m relay, Rajesh Ramesh - men’s 4x400m relay

Women: Jyothi Yarraji - women’s 100m hurdles, Ancy Sojan - women’s long jump, Manpreet Kaur - women’s shot put, Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - women’s discus throw, Seema Punia - women’s discus throw, Annu Rani - women’s javelin throw, Shilpa Rani - women’s javelin throw, Manju Bala Singh - women’s hammer throw, Sarita Romit Singh - women’s hammer throw

Bhawna Jat - women’s 10km race walk, Priyanka Goswami - women’s 10km race walk, Hima Das - women’s 4x100m relay, Dutee Chand - women’s 4x100m relay, Srabani Nanda - women’s 4x100m relay, MV Jilna - women’s 4x100m relay, NS Simi - women’s 4x100m relay

