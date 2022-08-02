CWG 2022: Murali Sreeshankar enters long jump final, sprinter Dutee Chand out of 100m event

At the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, on Tuesday, India’s Olympian and national record holder Murali Sreeshankar qualified for the final of the men’s long jump event. Sprinter Dutee Chand, on the other hand, failed to enter the women’s 100m semifinal stage at the ongoing event in Birmingham.

India’s Muhammed Anees was another athlete from the country to enter the final round of the men’s long jump event as the track and field competition got underway in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CWG2022 #B2022 INTO THE FINAL! Murali Sreeshankar advances to the Final of the Men's Long Jump with the best jump in the qualification! INTO THE FINAL! Murali Sreeshankar advances to the Final of the Men's Long Jump with the best jump in the qualification! 🇮🇳#CWG2022 #B2022 https://t.co/D3rNd8ca3d

Murali Sreeshankar led the qualification round. His best jump on Tuesday was 8.05m, and going by his current form, Sreeshankar should be among the medal winners during the final, scheduled for Thursday. Anees' best jump in the qualification round was 7.68m.

Dutee, the 2018 Asian Games medalist in 100m and 200m, clocked 11.55 seconds in the women’s 100m preliminary round. Her efforts weren’t enough to fetch her a place in the semifinals. The top three in each of the preliminary rounds and the three fastest athletes advance to the semifinal stage.

Dutee’s national record and personal best is 11.17 seconds, clocked during the 2021 domestic season. However, the Odisha sprinter has never repeated her home performances at major global competitions, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

CWG 2022: Other Indians in action

In the throwing arena of CWG 2022, India’s Manpreet Kaur qualified for the shot-put medal round with a best attempt of 16.78m. The Indian shot-putter will have to improve her performance in the final to earn a podium finish.

Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas Dodd, the 2019 World Athletics silver medalist, led the field with a throw of 18.42m, while Canada’s Sarah Mitton was a close second in the qualification round with a 18.24m throw.

India’s seasoned discus throwers Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon will be in action later in the evening. Seema’s season best is 57.09m, while Navjeet has recorded 58.10m in domestic competition this year.

Out of the 11 athletes in the final, only two throwers have recorded throws above 60m so far this season. England’s Jade Lally has a season-best throw of 61.78m, while Nigeria’s Chioma Onyekwere too have 60.90m to her credit. Both Jade and Chioma look strong contenders for a podium finish.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far