CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami breaks records, wins silver in 10,000m racewalk

India's Priyanka Goswami stormed into the record books when she became the first Indian woman to win a racewalk medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Saturday (August 6). She is the second Indian to win a medal in the racewalk event.

Priyanka Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finish second in the women's 10,000m event. Jemima Montag (42:34.30s) of Australia won the gold medal while Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86s) of Kenya took the bronze medal.

Bhawna Jat, another Indian athlete in the fray, finished eighth with a personal best of 47:14.13s.

Harminder Singh was the first Indian to win a racewalk medal when he won bronze in the 20km event in the 2010 edition at New Delhi.

Priyanka Goswami starts well

Priyanka Goswami started well to lead the field from the start. She was leading till the 4,000m mark before Australia's Montag and Kenya's Emily Wamusyi Ngii overtook her.

The duo seemed to run away with the race as Priyanka was left trailing till the 8,000m mark.

The Indian racewalk athlete then upped the ante when it mattered and gave it her all in the last 2,000m. She was able to pass Kenya's Emily but Australia's Montag had already taken a big enough lead to win the gold medal.

Priyanka eventually finished one minute behind the Australian athlete.

Priyanka, an office superintendent with the Indian Railways, came 17th in the 20km racewalk event at the Tokyo Olympics last year. She has upped her game in the last year with a rigorous training regime and entered the Commonwealth Games as a medal contender.

This is India's third medal in track and field events in the ongoing CWG 2022 after Tejaswin Shankar's bronze medal in high jump and Murali Sreeshankar's silver medal in the men's long jump.

